Reedy Lagoon : 3 x Change of Director's Interest Notices
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity REEDY LAGOON CORPORATION LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Jonathan M Hamer
Date of last notice
12/04/2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Both
Nature of indirect interest
Trenine Investments Pty Ltd - a company of
which Mr Hamer is a director and shareholder.
Date of change
3/12/2021
No. of securities held prior to change
J Hamer:
13,622,594
300,000
1.47 cent options exp 31/12/2023
300,000
0.49 cent options exp 31/12/2022
300,000
1.16 cent options exp 31/12/2021
Trenine Investments Pty Ltd : 1,039,352
Class
Ordinary shares unless otherwise stated
Number acquired
1,605,445
300,000
5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024
Number disposed
900,000 options exercised
Value/Consideration
$ 74,220
for shares
No. of securities held after change
J Hamer:
16,128,039
300,000 5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024
Trenine Investments Pty Ltd : 1,039,352
Nature of change
Subscription for 1,605,445 shares at 4.04 cents per
share.
Exercise of
900,000 options
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Name of entity REEDY LAGOON CORPORATION LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Geoffrey H Fethers
Date of last notice
15/06/2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Both
Nature of indirect interest
Chromite Pty Ltd A.C.N. 006 151 079
A/C> - Mr Fethers is a beneficiary of the trust.
Pyrope Holdings Pty Ltd
A.C.N. 006 603 756
- Mr Fethers is a
member of the super fund.
Ranview Pty Ltd A.C.N. 006 255 036 - a company in
which Mr Fethers is a director and shareholder
Date of change
3/12/2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Chromite Pty Ltd
: 29,992,740
G Fethers : 1,532,010
500,000
1.47 cent options exp 31/12/2023
500,000
0.49 cent options exp 31/12/2022
500,000
1.16 cent options exp 31/12/2021
Pyrope Holdings Pty Ltd
Fund A/C> :
9,773,292
Ranview Pty Ltd : 578,691
Class
Ordinary shares unless otherwise stated
Number acquired
4,544,926
500,000
5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024
Number disposed
1,500,000
options exercised
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
$ 138,615
for shares
Nil for options
No. of securities held after change
Chromite Pty Ltd
: 29,992,740
G Fethers : 6,076,936
500,000 5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024
Pyrope Holdings Pty Ltd
Fund A/C> :
9,773,292
Ranview Pty Ltd : 578,691
Nature of change
Subscription
for 3,044,926 shares at 4.04 cents per
share.
Exercise of 1,500,000 options
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded
No during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Name of entity REEDY LAGOON CORPORATION LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Adrian C Griffin
Date of last notice
12/04/2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Date of change
3/12/2021
No. of securities held prior to change
34,011,037
100,000
1.47 cent options exp 31/12/2023
100,000
0.49 cent options exp 31/12/2022
100,000
1.16 cent options exp 31/12/2021
Class
Ordinary shares unless otherwise stated
Number acquired
680,693
100,000
5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$27,500
Nil for options
