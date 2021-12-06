Log in
    RLC   AU000000RLC0

REEDY LAGOON CORPORATION LIMITED

(RLC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
0.03 AUD   -11.76%
12/06REEDY LAGOON : 3 x Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
12/05REEDY LAGOON : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RLC
PU
12/05REEDY LAGOON : Application for quotation of securities - RLC
PU
Reedy Lagoon : 3 x Change of Director's Interest Notices

12/06/2021
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity REEDY LAGOON CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN

41 006 693 514

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jonathan M Hamer

Date of last notice

12/04/2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Both

Nature of indirect interest

Trenine Investments Pty Ltd - a company of

(including registered holder)

which Mr Hamer is a director and shareholder.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

3/12/2021

No. of securities held prior to change

J Hamer:

13,622,594

300,000

1.47 cent options exp 31/12/2023

300,000

0.49 cent options exp 31/12/2022

300,000

1.16 cent options exp 31/12/2021

Trenine Investments Pty Ltd : 1,039,352

Class

Ordinary shares unless otherwise stated

Number acquired

1,605,445

300,000

5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024

Number disposed

900,000 options exercised

Value/Consideration

$ 74,220

for shares

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

Nil for options

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

J Hamer:

16,128,039

300,000 5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024

Trenine Investments Pty Ltd : 1,039,352

Nature of change

Subscription for 1,605,445 shares at 4.04 cents per

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

share.

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

Exercise of

900,000 options

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity REEDY LAGOON CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN

41 006 693 514

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Geoffrey H Fethers

Date of last notice

15/06/2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Both

Nature of indirect interest

Chromite Pty Ltd A.C.N. 006 151 079

(including registered holder)

A/C> - Mr Fethers is a beneficiary of the trust.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

Pyrope Holdings Pty Ltd A.C.N. 006 603 756

to the relevant interest.

- Mr Fethers is a

member of the super fund.

Ranview Pty Ltd A.C.N. 006 255 036 - a company in

which Mr Fethers is a director and shareholder

Date of change

3/12/2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Chromite Pty Ltd : 29,992,740

G Fethers : 1,532,010

500,000

1.47 cent options exp 31/12/2023

500,000

0.49 cent options exp 31/12/2022

500,000

1.16 cent options exp 31/12/2021

Pyrope Holdings Pty Ltd

Fund A/C> : 9,773,292

Ranview Pty Ltd : 578,691

Class

Ordinary shares unless otherwise stated

Number acquired

4,544,926

500,000

5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024

Number disposed

1,500,000

options exercised

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$ 138,615 for shares

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

Nil for options

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Chromite Pty Ltd : 29,992,740

G Fethers : 6,076,936

500,000 5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024

Pyrope Holdings Pty Ltd

Fund A/C> :

9,773,292

Ranview Pty Ltd : 578,691

Nature of change

Subscription

for 3,044,926 shares at 4.04 cents per

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

share.

of options, issue of securities under dividend

Exercise of 1,500,000 options

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded No during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity REEDY LAGOON CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN

41 006 693 514

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Adrian C Griffin

Date of last notice

12/04/2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3/12/2021

No. of securities held prior to change

34,011,037

100,000

1.47 cent options exp 31/12/2023

100,000

0.49 cent options exp 31/12/2022

100,000

1.16 cent options exp 31/12/2021

Class

Ordinary shares unless otherwise stated

Number acquired

680,693

100,000

5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$27,500

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Nil for options

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 04:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
