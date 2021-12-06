Reedy Lagoon : 3 x Change of Director's Interest Notices

For personal use only

Name of entity REEDY LAGOON CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN 41 006 693 514

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Jonathan M Hamer Date of last notice 12/04/2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Both Nature of indirect interest Trenine Investments Pty Ltd - a company of (including registered holder) which Mr Hamer is a director and shareholder. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3/12/2021 No. of securities held prior to change J Hamer: 13,622,594 300,000 1.47 cent options exp 31/12/2023 300,000 0.49 cent options exp 31/12/2022 300,000 1.16 cent options exp 31/12/2021 Trenine Investments Pty Ltd : 1,039,352 Class Ordinary shares unless otherwise stated Number acquired 1,605,445 300,000 5.46 cent options exp 31/12/2024 Number disposed 900,000 options exercised Value/Consideration $ 74,220 for shares Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and Nil for options estimated valuation