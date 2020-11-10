Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Reeltime Rentals, Inc.    RLTR

REELTIME RENTALS, INC.

(RLTR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReelTime Media NASDAQ Listing Application Formally Submitted and New Symbol Reservation Request Has Been Approved - NASDAQ Symbol Expected to be Announced This Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 09:10am EST

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2020) - ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC Pink: RLTR) ReelTime has formerly submitted an application as a Seasoned Company Seeking to Transfer Equity and/or Debt Securities from Another U.S. Exchange to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged in the NASDAQ Listing Center, all applicable fees have been paid, and a listing analyst has been assigned to ReelTime to assist throughout the process. In addition, the request for a new symbol to be reserved for ReelTime to trade under once the Company has met all quantitative and qualitative criteria, including certain corporate governance requirements has been approved.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7352/67888_636bcc12c4aceb13_001.jpg


ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7352/67888_636bcc12c4aceb13_001full.jpg

The Company expects to announce the new symbol this week.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7352/67888_636bcc12c4aceb13_002full.jpg

NASDAQ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7352/67888_636bcc12c4aceb13_002full.jpg

ReelTime will continue to submit additional information and documentation as it is required based on comments from its assigned Listing Analyst and others at NASDAQ who will be assisting ReelTime, assuring that they satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ Capital Markets securities in Rule 4300 and or any other applicable regulatory requirements. ReelTime will also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. In addition, ReelTime must comply with NASDAQ's requirements relating to audit committees, the director nomination's process, the compensation of officers, board composition, executive sessions, quorum, and code of conduct among others.

ReelTime will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC Pink: RLTR) throughout the process and up until the move to the NASDAQ Capital Market becomes effective.

The NASDAQ Capital Market provides companies the required capital in order to grow their business. The NASDAQ Capital Market also provides a listing venue that promises to accommodate the different stages of corporate lives of the companies. All companies that are listed on NASDAQ Capital Market need to satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ securities in Rule 4300. The companies also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "We can now focus on meeting the remaining listing requirements including audited financials, independent directors, shareholders equity, etc. ReelTime is committed to increasing the value of the Company and we believe that uplisting to NASDAQ will be instrumental in growing our core business as well as in completing our contemplated acquisitions."

In other news:

ReelTimes VR capabilities which were showcased in Inc. Magazines' March 24th issue solves the monetization problem of high production cost in relationship to the size of the potential audience that has thwarted VR content creation. Using ReelTime process and Ubiquiview technology, content can be shot in VR yet made available to major networks and other flat content portals as well. By expanding the number of potential viewers from only those with a VR headset to nearly all widely used formats, traditional monetization via product placement, embedded advertising, pre, and post-roll sponsorships, etc. become possible.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiwvBmgJK5o

Last month ReelTime VR topped the list published in Virtual Reality Insider of three unknown public companies set to drive the explosion of the AR/VR worlds as access and adoption/adaptation become commonplace. The full article can be seen at www.virtualrealityinsider.com . The article makes special mention of the potentially industry shaping significance of ReelTime's patent Number 10,761,303 that was just issued by the USPTO on September 1, 2020. The patent covering apparatus and method claims for technology involving simultaneous capturing of 360 X 360 degree Spherical Panorama Images and Video.

Earlier this year ReelTime VR appeared in TIME Magazine where it was singled out as companies "Among those most likely to gain from the growing virtual reality market" and where it cited t ReelTimes "In Front of View" as "The World's No. 1, VR Travel Show".

About NASDAQ Capital Markets: Nasdaq is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. A diverse selection of over 4,000 companies choose to list on Nasdaq's U.S., Nordic and Baltic exchanges, representing industries such as retail, health care, finance, and technology. In the U.S., Nasdaq is the listing venue of choice for many of the world's most exciting companies. The Nasdaq Stock Market has three distinctive tiers: The Nasdaq Global Select Market® , The Nasdaq Global Market® and The Nasdaq Capital Market® . Applicants must satisfy certain financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements to be approved for listing on any of these market tiers.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC Pink: RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn
ceo@reeltime.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67888


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REELTIME RENTALS, INC.
09:10aReelTime Media NASDAQ Listing Application Formally Submitted and New Symbol R..
NE
08:38aREELTIME RENTALS : Submits Formal NASDAQ Listing Application and New Symbol Rese..
AQ
08:38aReelTime Submits Formal NASDAQ Listing Application and New Symbol Reservation..
GL
11/04ReelTime Move to NASDAQ Listing Plans Confirmed - NASDAQ Approved New Symbol ..
NE
11/04REELTIME RENTALS : Confirms Move to NASDAQ Listing Plans - New Symbol Approved b..
AQ
11/04ReelTime Confirms Move to NASDAQ Listing Plans - New Symbol Approved by NASDA..
GL
10/15VAPR Launches Oasis Spectrum Premium CBD Massage Oil for Professional and Hom..
NE
10/08REELTIME RENTALS : Tops VRI List of Unknown Public Companies Set to Drive the Ex..
AQ
10/08ReelTime Tops VRI List of Unknown Public Companies Set to Drive the Explosion..
GL
09/23REELTIME RENTALS : CEO Barry Henthorn Guest Stars on The Bold Today Show with Ho..
AQ
More news
Chart REELTIME RENTALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reeltime Rentals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Barry Brian Henthorn Chairman, President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REELTIME RENTALS, INC.1,160.50%7
VIVENDI SE-0.19%36 046
BOLLORÉ SE-15.68%11 358
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.25.12%8 659
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.3.22%5 394
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD1.28%4 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group