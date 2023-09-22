Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Reem Capital Corp. (TSXV: REEM.P) (the "Corporation"), a "capital pool company" pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") announces that it has entered into a definitive securities exchange agreement dated September 22, 2023 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Kalron Holdings Ltd. ("Kalron"), Seegnal eHealth Ltd. ("Seegnal"), a subsidiary of Kalron, certain securityholders of Kalron and certain securityholders of Seegnal in furtherance of the Corporation's proposed Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy (as defined below)) (the "Proposed Transaction").

THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement:

immediately prior to closing of the Proposed Transaction, all outstanding convertible debentures and SAFEs of Kalron will be converted, in accordance with their terms, into ordinary shares of Kalron (the " Kalron Shares ");

"); the minority shareholder of Seegnal (other than Kalron) (the " Seegnal Shareholder ") shall exchange, transfer and assign all shares of Seegnal held by the Seegnal Shareholder to Seegnal for cancellation in consideration of Reem Shares (as defined below);

") shall exchange, transfer and assign all shares of Seegnal held by the Seegnal Shareholder to Seegnal for cancellation in consideration of Reem Shares (as defined below); the Corporation shall acquire all of the issued and outstanding Kalron Shares by way of a securities exchange;

the Corporation will exchange all options of Seegnal for options of the Corporation; and

certain holders of convertible debentures of Kalron shall receive, pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreements for such convertible debentures, warrants of Reem entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Reem Share at an exercise price of $0.90 per Reem Share (post-Consolidation (as defined below)) at any time on or before the 24-month anniversary from the date of issuance.

It is intended that the Proposed Transaction will constitute a reverse take-over of the Corporation by Kalron inasmuch as the former shareholders and debentureholders of Kalron will own, assuming completion of the Concurrent Financings (as defined below), approximately 88.63% of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Reem Shares"). The Corporation following the completion of the Proposed Transaction is herein referred to as the "Resulting Issuer."

The Proposed Transaction will constitute the "Qualifying Transaction" of the Corporation as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Corporation expects to be classified as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer upon closing of the Proposed Transaction and it is anticipated that the Reem Shares will trade on the Exchange under the stock symbol "SEGN". The Reem Shares will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to the CPC Policy.

To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of Kalron, the following persons currently beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over more than 10% of the Kalron Shares: (a) Mikal Ltd. ("Mikal"), an entity controlled by Gilat Management Services Ltd. (an entity controlled by Mr. Avraham Gilat) together with Edtom Ltd. (an entity controlled by Mr. Ron Nafatli), who currently controls 71% of the outstanding Kalron Shares; (b) Roni Shiloh, who currently controls 13.5% of the outstanding Kalron Shares; and (c) Edtom Ltd., an entity controlled by Mr. Ron Nafatli, who currently controls 10.2% of the outstanding Kalron Shares.

Mikal is expected to qualify as a Principal and Insider (as such terms are defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Resulting Issuer following closing of the Proposed Transaction, as it is anticipated that they will hold more than 10% of the outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares (as defined below).

On or immediately prior to the closing of the Proposed Transaction, the Corporation will consolidate its outstanding share capital (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one new Reem Share for each 2.37 existing Reem Shares. There are currently 7,900,000 Reem Shares outstanding which will result in approximately 3,333,334 post-Consolidation Reem Shares issued and outstanding. The Consolidation will also affect the holders of the Corporation's outstanding warrants and options, as described below, on the same basis.

Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Consolidation and the Concurrent Financings (collectively, the "Transactions"), there will be approximately 106,226,236 common shares of the Resulting Issuer ("Resulting Issuer Shares") outstanding, and approximately 31,736,042 Resulting Issuer Shares will be reserved for issuance pursuant to convertible securities of the Resulting Issuer.

The Proposed Transaction will not constitute a "Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined by the Exchange). In addition, the Proposed Transaction is not a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders and is not subject to Policy 5.9 of the Exchange. As a result, no meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation is required pursuant to the CPC Policy or applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Seegnal has entered into an engagement letter with Exiteam Ltd. ("Exiteam") whereby Exiteam will be paid a finder's fee of Reem Shares equaling 2% of the issued and outstanding Reem Shares following completion of the Proposed Transaction, calculated on a fully-diluted basis, upon closing of the Proposed Transaction (the "Finder's Fee"). The Finder's Fee is subject to Exchange acceptable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. Ronnie Jaegermann is a director, officer and shareholder of Exiteam and a director of the Corporation.

The following table summarizes the proposed pro forma capitalization of the Resulting Issuer following completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Consolidation and the Concurrent Financings:

Resulting Issuer Shares Securities Outstanding After Giving

Effect to the Proposed Transaction (%

of fully diluted) Issued to Kalron Shareholders pursuant to the Proposed Transaction (including the Seegnal Shareholder but excluding the convertible debenture and SAFE holders of Kalron) 70,007,544 50.74% Issued to Kalron Shareholders upon conversion of the convertible debentures and SAFE of Kalron pursuant to the Proposed Transaction(1) 24,135,825 17.49% Existing Reem Shareholders (post-Consolidation) 3,333,334 2.42% Issued to investors in the Kalron Financing(1)(2) 1,666,667 1.21% Issued to investors in the Reem Financing(3) 5,000,000 3.62% Issued to Exiteam as the Finder's Fee 2,082,867 1.51% Total Resulting Issuer Shares (basic) 106,226,236 Reserved for issuance upon exercise of outstanding Seegnal stock options (post-Consolidation) 7,210,731 5.23% Reserved for issuance upon the exercise of Warrants (as defined below) to be issued in the Reem Financing(3) 5,000,000 3.62% Reserved for issuance upon the exercise of Finders Warrants (as defined below) to be issued to the finders in the Concurrent Financings(3) 400,000 0.29% Reserved for issuance upon the exercise of warrants to be issued upon conversion of the Kalron convertible debentures(1) 16,761,586 12.15% Reserved for issuance upon the exercise of warrants to be issued upon conversion of the convertible debentures issued pursuant to the Kalron Financing(1)(2) 1,666,667 1.21% Reserved for issuance upon the exercise of warrants to be issued to Capital Canada Limited(4) 216,046 0.16% Reserved for issuance upon exercise of outstanding Reem stock options (post-Consolidation) 333,333 0.24% Reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants of Reem (post-Consolidation) 147,679 0.11%

Total Resulting Issuer Shares (diluted)



137,962,278 100%



(1) Certain convertible debentures accrue interest and such amounts factor in estimated interest to June 30, 2023. These amounts are subject to change as interest continues to accrue.

(2) Assumes completion of the maximum amount of the Kalron Financing.

(3) Assumes completion of the maximum amount of the Reem Financing.

(4) To be issued pursuant to an engagement letter between Seegnal and Capital Canada Limited entitling Capital Canada Limited to warrants of the Resulting Issuer for services relating to prior financings of Kalron and Seegnal.

PRIVATE PLACEMENTS

In conjunction with the Proposed Transaction, Reem anticipates completing a brokered private placement (the "Reem Financing") of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at $0.60 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.00. Each Subscription Receipt will, following the completion of the Proposed Transaction and the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, entitle the holder to receive, without the payment of additional consideration or taking of further action, one unit of the Resulting Issuer consisting of (i) one Resulting Issuer Share, and (ii) one-half of one share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer (a "Warrant" or "Warrants"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $0.90 until twenty-four (24) months following the completion of the Proposed Transaction. In connection with the Reem Financing, certain finders will be entitled to a cash commission of up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised and will be issued finders warrants (the "Finders Warrants")of up to 8% of the number of Subscription Receipts issued under the Reem Financing, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Finders Warrant until twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Proposed Transaction. 100% of the cash and warrant compensation payable to the finders shall be payable to such finders upon release of the Reem Financing proceeds from escrow.

In conjunction with the Proposed Transaction, Kalron anticipates completing a non-brokered private placement (the "Kalron Financing", and collectively with the Reem Financing, the "Concurrent Financings") of 15% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures (the "Kalron Convertible Debentures") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.00. Immediately prior to closing of the Proposed Transaction, the principal amount of the Kalron Convertible Debentures shall be converted into Kalron Shares at a price of $0.60 per Kalron Share. In addition, the holders of Kalron Convertible Debentures shall receive, pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreements for such Kalron Convertible Debentures, warrants of Reem entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Reem Share at an exercise price of $0.90 per Reem Share (post-Consolidation (as defined below)) at any time on or before the 24-month anniversary from the date of issuance. In connection with the Kalron Financing, certain finders will be entitled to a cash commission of up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised and will be issued Finders Warrantsof up to 8% of the number of Kalron Shares issuable upon conversion of the Kalron Convertible Debentures issued under the Kalron Financing, with each Finder Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Finders Warrant until twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Proposed Transaction.

The following table sets out the proposed principal uses of funds by the Resulting Issuer, after giving effect to the Proposed Transaction and assuming completion of the Concurrent Financings:

Private Placement Sales and Marketing $2,000,000 Research and Development $1,500,000 Public Company and Listing Expenses $500,000 Total $4,000,000(1)

(1) Assumes completion of the maximum amount of the Concurrent Financings.

ABOUT KALRON

Kalron is a privately-held holding corporation that was established under the laws of Israel in 2017. Other than the shareholder of Seegnal who will be exchanging their shares of Seegnal for Reem Shares pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, Kalron is the sole shareholder of Seegnal, an Israeli based corporation which had operated under Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. ("Teva") until its purchase by Kalron in December 2017.

Seegnal was founded in 2015 as a fully owned subsidiary of Teva to develop a clinical decision support system software for clinicians at the point of care, aimed at improving patient care and outcomes, improving clinician experience and substantially lower healthcare expenditures. Seegnal provides patient-tailored software as a service ("SAAS") system for one-glance managing and mitigating drug related problems while providing decision support to healthcare professionals at the point of care. Seegnal has developed, owns and is marketing a SAAS based software platform of addressing the need of detecting and solving drug-related problems, which has been determined as the fourth leading cause of mortality in developed countries.[1] Seegnal's SAAS based software platform is a patient-tailored, clinicians'-friendly drug-related problem solution. Seegnal exclusively integrates at the point-of-care, unique patient specific data like genetics, food, results of lab tests, ECG, smoking and the effects of many concomitant medications, while delivering accuracy, sensitivity and specificity. The software was developed for clinicians to manage and resolve Drug Related Problems, relevant specifically per patient, quickly and effectively. In 2017, Seegnal was purchased from Teva by Kalron. As part of the acquisition, Kalron committed to continue to employ Seegnal's employees and to pay Teva certain royalties on sales. Seegnal is marketing its SAAS-based platform in the State of Israel, the UAE, the United States of America and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel on a daily basis when prescribing medications to their patients. Two of Israel's four HMO's are using the system as their primary solution.

Kalron, through its subsidiary Seegnal, has developed a vast intellectual property portfolio. The SAAS based technology contains over 1500 specific algorithms as well as United States of America, Israeli and Chinese granted patents in the areas of Graphical User Interface ("GUI") and workflow. The Seegnal system's functional disruptive GUI approach reduces the workload to 1% compared to legacy systems, while providing over 98% alert accuracy and utilizing advanced pharmacogenetics algorithms to provide futuristic precision medication therapy today.

ABOUT REEM

Reem was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is a Capital Pool Company governed by the policies of the Exchange. Reem's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a Capital Pool Company should be considered highly speculative.

PROPOSED MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS OF RESULTING ISSUER

Subject to Exchange approval, upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is the intention of the Corporation and Kalron to establish and maintain a board of directors of the Resulting Issuer with a combination of appropriate skill sets that is compliant with all regulatory and corporate governance requirements, including any applicable independence requirements. It is expected that the board of directors and senior officers of the Resulting Issuer will include the following individuals and a brief biography of each is as follows. It is anticipated that further directors and/or officers may be determined closer to closing of the Proposed Transaction.

Eyal Schneid - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Schneid has over 25 years of experience managing and selling B2B solutions globally. His expertise focuses on business turn-around, setting up businesses for global companies and growth. Mr. Schneid has served as a business unit leader for Amdocs (DOX) and has managed a $300M P&L division for CSG International. Mr. Schneid has received a Practical Engineering in Aeronautics, Bachelor of Arts in Marketing & Information Systems, and an MBA from The University of Manchester in International Marketing.

Gadi Levin - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Levin is a seasoned executive and director with significant experience in capital market financings, cross border listings, accounting and financial management, providing fractional chief financial officer services and other financial services through his privately owned company, Ninety Six Capital Ltd. Mr. Levin currently serves as a director, chief executive officer and chief financial officer of several publicly companies listed on NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV and AIM. Mr. Levin plays key roles in raising capital in both public and private offerings and financial due diligence. His prior experience includes finance and accounting roles at two asset and investment firms. Mr. Levin began his career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young. Mr. Levin holds undergraduate degrees from the University of Cape Town and the University of South Africa and an MBA from Bar Ilan University. Mr. Levin is a certified chartered accountant in South Africa.

Shiri Guy-Alfandary, M.Sc., Pharm D., VP Clinical & Regulatory Affairs

Dr. Guy-Alfandary has over 20 years of experience in clinical pharmacy, academia and management. She has served as the Chief Clinical Pharmacist at Maccabi Healthcare Services, the second-largest HMO in Israel, overlooking drug-related problems, risk and quality management, clinical IT characterization, pharmacovigilance, and patient management. Dr. Guy-Alfandary has led multiple national initiatives on behalf of, and in collaboration with, the Israeli Ministry of Health, focusing on drug-related problems management, quality-of-care measures, and patients care. Additionally, her pioneering work included publishing groundbreaking interventional studies, shedding light on the significant role of clinical pharmacists in enhancing drug treatment efficacy and safety in Israel. Beyond her organizational role, Dr. Guy-Alfandary's leadership extended to national projects in clinical and community pharmacy. As an accomplished educator, Dr. Guy-Alfandary has been and is currently serving as a lecturer and clinical instructor for graduate students in pharmacy at esteemed institutions including at the Hebrew University, Jerusalem and Ben-Gurion University. Dr. Guy-Alfandary holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy, a Masters of Science and a Doctor of Pharmacy from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Nissim Darvish, M.D., Ph.D. - Director and Chairman

Mr. Darvish has 25 years of experience covering medical and biotechnology technology development, corporate leadership, and investment management. He has published over 100 patents, authored over 20 publications, and received eight prizes and awards. Mr. Darvish was the General Partner at Pitango for almost 8 years, managing life sciences investments and was the Senior Managing Director at OrbiMed for 12 years. He also founded Impulse Dynamics, a cardiac medical device company. Mr. Darvish has an M.D. and Ph.D. in Biophysics and Physiology from the Technion in Israel, and postdoctoral research at the N.I.H.

Nir Dor - Director

Mr. Dor is the Managing Partner of NET Capital Ventures, a private investment fund with a scope of investments in the technology field, mainly in start-up companies in the field of health, tourism, and software. He focuses on locating investments, supporting the financial management of the company's business development, and supporting entrepreneurs. Mr. Dor previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of several public companies (TASE). Mr. Dor has a degree in accounting and finance and is a CPA in Israel.

SELECTED FINANCIAL STATEMENT INFORMATION

The following tables present selected financial statement information on the financial condition and results of operations for the Corporation and Kalron. Such information is derived from the unaudited financial statements of Kalron for the period ended June 30, 2023 and the unaudited financial statements of the Corporation for the period ended May 31, 2023. The information provided herein should be read in conjunction with such unaudited financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Corporation's financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

Kalron Reem Capital Corp. As at June 30, 2023 and for the 6 month period ended June 30, 2023 As at May 31, 2023 and for the 9 month period ended May 31, 2023 (unaudited) (USD) (unaudited) (CAD) Balance Sheet Current Assets 619,000 500,761 Other assets 759,000 Nil Total Assets 1,378,000 500,761 Current Liabilities 13,394,000(1) 15,273 Non-Current Liabilities 1,647,000 Nil Total Liabilities 15,041,000 15,273 Shareholders' Equity (13,663,000) 485,488 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 1,378,000 500,761 Revenues 596,000 Nil Net profit/loss (2,042,000) (49,520)

(1) Includes non-cash convertible loans of USD$10,004,000, all of which are anticipated to be converted in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

SIGNIFICANT CONDITIONS TO CLOSING

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to completion of the Concurrent Financings, satisfactory due diligence reviews, approval by both boards of directors, approval from the shareholders of Kalron, obtaining necessary governmental and third party approvals, waiver of sponsorship and Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

SPONSORSHIP

The Corporation intends to obtain a waiver from sponsorship in connection with the Proposed Transaction from the Exchange. There is no guarantee that such waiver can be obtained.

ARM'S LENGTH QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

The control persons of Kalron are not (and their associates and affiliates are not) control persons in the Corporation. Accordingly, the acquisition by the Corporation of all the issued and outstanding shares of Kalron is not a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction for the purposes of Exchange policies. As a result, the Proposed Transaction will not be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Corporation and therefore no meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation is required as a condition to the completion of the Proposed Transaction.

INSIDERS OF THE RESULTING ISSUER

Other than has been previously referred to in this press release, and to the knowledge of the directors and senior officers of the Corporation or Kalron, no person will become an insider of the Resulting Issuer as a result or upon completion of the Proposed Transaction.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Reem will provide further details in respect of the Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financings in due course by way of a subsequent news release, however, Reem will make available to the Exchange all information, including financial information, as may be requested or required by the Exchange.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Reem and Kalron was supplied by the respective party, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to the Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the non-offering prospectus prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information please contact:

Reem Capital Corp.

Jonathan Held, CFO

Telephone: 416-270-9566

Email: jheld@aloefinance.com

Kalron Holdings Ltd.

Eyal Schneid, CEO

Telephone: 213-309-5030

Email: eyal.schneid@seegnal.com

Website: www.seegnal.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the polices of the Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and associated transactions and neither of the foregoing entities has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "projected" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Proposed Transaction (including the terms and timing thereof), the Concurrent Financings including the amounts anticipated to be raised, the escrow release conditions and the use of proceeds therefrom, the details of any securities issuances, conversions, exchanges or cancellations, the continued business of the Resulting Issuer, the trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the Exchange and the stock symbol in connection therewith, the listing of the Resulting Issuer on the Exchange, the anticipated directors, officers and insiders of the Resulting Issuer, the holding of shareholder meetings in connection with the Proposed Transaction, the closing of the Proposed Transaction, including the Consolidation and the Concurrent Financings. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, Reem has made certain assumptions, including that: all applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals for the Proposed Transaction will be received; that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on mutually acceptable terms and within a customary timeframe for transactions of this nature and the acceptance of the Seegnal products by customers in the United States. Although Reem believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no certainty that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out in the Definitive Agreement or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Reem disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

[1] Miles Hacker, Pharmacology, 2009 (https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/adverse-drug-reaction); Ernst FR, Grizzle AJ: Drug-related morbidity and mortality: updating the cost-of-illness model. J Am Pharm Assoc. 2001, 41 (2): 192-9; and Jason L et al., Journal of American Medical Association 1998; 279: 1200-1205.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181521