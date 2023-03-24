Advanced search
    REEVO   IT0005438038

REEVO S.P.A.

(REEVO)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:10 2023-03-24 pm EDT
13.40 EUR   +1.13%
01:52pReeVo continues buybacks and takes over 2,000 of its own shares
AN
03/22ReeVo returns to profit in 2022 and revenues also go up; there's dividend
AN
03/17ReeVo purchased its own shares for approximately EUR50,000
AN
ReeVo continues buybacks and takes over 2,000 of its own shares

03/24/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa announced Thursday that it purchased 2,000 shares between March 20 and March 24, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR13.4475 for a total consideration of EUR26,895.00.

As a result of these transactions, ReeVo holds a total of 124,700 treasury shares as of March 24, 2023, representing 2.5 percent of the share capital.

ReeVo on Friday closed in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR13.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 15,3 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net income 2022 1,60 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
Net cash 2022 8,85 M 9,64 M 9,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,8 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart REEVO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reevo S.P.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REEVO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,25 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Giannetto CEO, Executive Director & Partner
Salvatore Giannetto Chairman, Director-Sales & Marketing, Partner
Andrea Maralla Independent Director
Andrea Casalini Independent Director
Alessandro de Luca Executive Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REEVO S.P.A.-3.64%72
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.78%2 066 846
SYNOPSYS INC.18.83%57 783
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.28.86%56 554
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.69%54 065
SEA LIMITED60.81%47 001
