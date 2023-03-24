ReeVo continues buybacks and takes over 2,000 of its own shares

(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa announced Thursday that it purchased 2,000 shares between March 20 and March 24, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR13.4475 for a total consideration of EUR26,895.00.

As a result of these transactions, ReeVo holds a total of 124,700 treasury shares as of March 24, 2023, representing 2.5 percent of the share capital.

ReeVo on Friday closed in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR13.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

