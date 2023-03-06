ReeVo goes ahead with its share buyback program

(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa reported on Friday that it purchased 5,600 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR13.72 per share, with a total value of EUR76,805.

To date, the company holds 113,900 treasury shares, representing 2.3 percent of its share capital.

ReeVo's stock is up 1.5 percent at EUR13.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

