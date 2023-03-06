Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Reevo S.P.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REEVO   IT0005438038

REEVO S.P.A.

(REEVO)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:01:54 2023-03-06 am EST
13.70 EUR   +1.48%
02/24ReeVo purchased its own shares for more than EUR55,000
AN
02/17ReeVo continues with buyback program and takes over 4,300 shares
AN
02/14Stock exchanges in green after Eurozone GDP; good oil on Mib
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReeVo goes ahead with its share buyback program

03/06/2023 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa reported on Friday that it purchased 5,600 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR13.72 per share, with a total value of EUR76,805.

To date, the company holds 113,900 treasury shares, representing 2.3 percent of its share capital.

ReeVo's stock is up 1.5 percent at EUR13.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about REEVO S.P.A.
02/24ReeVo purchased its own shares for more than EUR55,000
AN
02/17ReeVo continues with buyback program and takes over 4,300 shares
AN
02/14Stock exchanges in green after Eurozone GDP; good oil on Mib
AN
02/14ReeVo announces opening of ReeVo Cloud & Cyber Security in Spain
AN
02/10Reevo updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
02/03ReeVo continues with buyback and takes over shares for over EUR41,000
AN
02/02Mib back below 27,000; wait for ECB and BoE
AN
02/02Mib above 27,000; TIM leads but oil stocks down
AN
02/02Futures bullish after Fed; focus on ECB
AN
02/01Mib still up; banking drags list down
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15,3 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 1,60 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net cash 2022 8,85 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,0 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart REEVO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reevo S.P.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REEVO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,50 €
Average target price 19,50 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Giannetto CEO, Executive Director & Partner
Salvatore Giannetto Chairman, Director-Sales & Marketing, Partner
Andrea Maralla Independent Director
Andrea Casalini Independent Director
Alessandro de Luca Executive Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REEVO S.P.A.-1.82%71
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.45%1 900 329
SYNOPSYS INC.15.10%55 971
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.32%53 633
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.66%51 658
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.96%45 499