ReeVo purchased 2,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa announced Friday that it had purchased 2,000 of its own ordinary shares between March 27 and March 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR13.62 per share, for a total value of EUR27,235.

To date, the company holds 126,700 treasury shares, representing 2.5 percent of its share capital.

ReeVo's stock closed Friday down 1.1 percent at EUR13.20 per share.

