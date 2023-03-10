ReeVo purchased 5,200 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa reported on Friday that it bought back 5,200 of its own ordinary shares between March 6 and March 10.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR13.61 approximately, for a total value of EUR70,765.

To date, the company holds 119,100 prorie shares, representing 2.4 percent of its share capital.

ReeVo's stock closed Friday down 2.2 percent at EUR13.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.