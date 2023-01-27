Advanced search
    REEVO   IT0005438038

REEVO S.P.A.

(REEVO)
01:26 2023-01-27
13.55 EUR   -0.73%
01:26pReeVo takes over own shares for more than EUR40,000
AN
01/20ReeVo purchased 3,200 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/12Artroniq to Assemble Beno Bikes in Malaysia
MT
ReeVo takes over own shares for more than EUR40,000

01/27/2023 | 01:26pm EST
(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa announced Friday that it has taken over 3,000 of its own shares between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR13.615 for a total consideration of EUR40,845.00.

As a result of these transactions, ReeVo holds a total of 93,400 treasury shares as of January 27, 2023, representing 1.9 percent of the share capital.

ReeVo on Friday closed in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR13.55 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

