ReeVo takes over own shares for more than EUR40,000

(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa announced Friday that it has taken over 3,000 of its own shares between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR13.615 for a total consideration of EUR40,845.00.

As a result of these transactions, ReeVo holds a total of 93,400 treasury shares as of January 27, 2023, representing 1.9 percent of the share capital.

ReeVo on Friday closed in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR13.55 per share.

