  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Reevo S.P.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REEVO   IT0005438038

REEVO S.P.A.

(REEVO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  05:39:28 2023-06-06 am EDT
17.25 EUR    0.00%
05:58aReeVo, warrant exercise period to 2024 closed early
AN
05/31ReeVo acquires an additional 10 percent of Security Lab, rising to 65 percent
AN
05/19ReeVo, board exercises proxy for share capital increase
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

ReeVo, warrant exercise period to 2024 closed early

06/06/2023 | 05:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa has announced that the warrant exercise period to 2024, which ran from May 29 to June 5, has ended early.

During the period, 400 warrants were exercised and consequently 40 newly issued ordinary shares were subscribed for in the ratio of 1 compendium share for every 10 warrants exercised at a price per compendium share of EUR18.70, for a total value of EUR748.00.

Thus, there are 4.5 million warrants outstanding.

ReeVo on Monday is flat at EUR17.25 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 15,3 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net income 2022 1,60 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net cash 2022 8,85 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,0 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart REEVO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reevo S.P.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REEVO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,25 €
Average target price 20,60 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Giannetto CEO, Executive Director & Partner
Salvatore Giannetto Chairman, Director-Sales & Marketing, Partner
Andrea Maralla Independent Director
Andrea Casalini Independent Director
Alessandro de Luca Executive Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REEVO S.P.A.25.45%91
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.08%2 497 878
SYNOPSYS INC.40.99%68 496
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.98%63 353
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.68%58 332
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.42%47 102
