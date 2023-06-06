ReeVo, warrant exercise period to 2024 closed early

(Alliance News) - ReeVo Spa has announced that the warrant exercise period to 2024, which ran from May 29 to June 5, has ended early.

During the period, 400 warrants were exercised and consequently 40 newly issued ordinary shares were subscribed for in the ratio of 1 compendium share for every 10 warrants exercised at a price per compendium share of EUR18.70, for a total value of EUR748.00.

Thus, there are 4.5 million warrants outstanding.

ReeVo on Monday is flat at EUR17.25 per share.

