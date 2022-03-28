Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Refex Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532884   INE056I01017

REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(532884)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Refex Industries : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

03/28/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 25.03.2022

To,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, BKC, Bandra (East),

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Sub: - Revision in the transaction date as given in the Disclosure under Regulation 10(5) -Intimation to the Stock Exchange in respect of acquisition of equity shares of Refex Industries Limited under Regulation 10(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and

Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (hereinafter the "Takeover Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

This in reference to the subject matter for acquisition of equity shares pursuant to inter se transfer of shares received from Sherisha Technologies Private Limited (Acquirer). Please find enclosed clarification letter in revision in transaction date received in this regard

Thanking You,

For and behalf of Refex Industries Limited,

SRINIVASA Digitally signed

N

by SRINIVASAN GOPALAKRISHN

GOPALAKR AN ISHNAN

Date: 2022.03.25 19:54:56 +05'30'

S Gopalakrishnan Company Secretary

Encl: -As above

Dated: March 25, 2022

To:

BSE Limited,

The Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Floor, New Trading Wing,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: 532884

National Stock exchange of India Ltd, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No C/1, G Block Rotunda Building,

Bandra -Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: REFEX

Sub.: Revision in the Disclosures made by the Promoters under Regulation 10(5) - Intimation to Stock Exchanges in respect of acquisition under Regulation 10(1)(a) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (SEBI SAST Regulations)

This is with further reference to our intimation letter dated March 18 2022 and March 22 2022 in respect of acquisition under Regulation 10(1)(a) of SEBI SAST Regulations intimating your office with respect to the acquisition of 47,77,878 equity shares (i.e. 23,00,000 and 24,77,878 equity shares, respectively) by our Company. In the said communication the date of proposed transaction for the Inter- se Transfer between the Promoters was mentioned as March 25, 2022 and March 29, 2022 respectively.

We now propose to execute the said inter - se transfer in a single tranche on March 30, 2022

We request you to kindly take the above submissions on record.

For Sherisha Technologies Private Limited

Shailesh Digitally signed

by Shailesh

Rajagopa Rajagopalan lan

Date: 2022.03.25 19:50:50 +05'30'

Shailesh Rajagopalan Director

DIN: 01855598

Declaration

I, Shailesh Rajagopalan, Director / Authorized Representative of Sherisha Technologies Private Limited, one of the Promoters of Refex Industries Limited, having its Registered Office, situated at

11th Floor, Bascon Futura IT Park, New No. 10/2, Old No. 56L,Venkat Narayana Road, T. Nagar, Chennai- 600 017, hereby authorize Mr. S Gopalakrishnan, Company Secretary of Refex Industries Limited to intimate the revision in the disclosures under the SEBI (SAST) 2011 to the Stock Exchanges on my behalf through his e-mail id gopalkrishnan@refex.co.in.I further confirm that this declaration is true and it conceals nothing and that no part of it is false.

For Sherisha Technologies Private Limited

Shailesh Digitally signed

by Shailesh

Rajagopal Rajagopalan

an

Date: 2022.03.25 19:48:58 +05'30'

Shailesh Rajagopalan Director

DIN: 01855598

Date: 25.03.2022

Disclaimer

Refex Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
02:31aREFEX INDUSTRIES : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
03/23REFEX INDUSTRIES : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
03/22Refex Industries Gets License for Inter-State Electricity Trading in India
MT
03/22REFEX INDUSTRIES : Grant of licenses/regulatory approvals
PU
03/22Sherisha Technologies Private Limited agreed to acquire 11.8% of stake in Refex Industr..
CI
01/20Acuite Ratings & Research Keeps BBB+ Rating on Refex Industries' Bank Loans; Outlook St..
MT
2021Refex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021Refex Industries Limited Approves Final Dividend for Fiscal 2021
CI
2021Refex Industries Limited Announces Board Appointments
CI
2021Refex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 327 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
Net income 2021 409 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
Net Debt 2021 564 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,32x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 2 596 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Refex Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tarachand Anil Jain Chairman & Managing Director
Lalitha Uthayakumar Chief Financial Officer
S. Gopalakrishnan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anyuta Dhir Head-Human Resource & Administration
Jamuna Ravikumar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED-12.34%34
LINDE PLC-7.99%160 690
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-18.96%54 667
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-4.85%8 480
LINDE INDIA LIMITED38.73%3 864
AIR WATER INC.-1.30%3 217