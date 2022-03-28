Refex Industries : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

Date: 25.03.2022 To, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited PJ Towers, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, BKC, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai 400 051

Sub: - Revision in the transaction date as given in the Disclosure under Regulation 10(5) -Intimation to the Stock Exchange in respect of acquisition of equity shares of Refex Industries Limited under Regulation 10(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and

Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (hereinafter the "Takeover Regulations")

This in reference to the subject matter for acquisition of equity shares pursuant to inter se transfer of shares received from Sherisha Technologies Private Limited (Acquirer). Please find enclosed clarification letter in revision in transaction date received in this regard

For and behalf of Refex Industries Limited,

S Gopalakrishnan Company Secretary

Dated: March 25, 2022

BSE Limited, The Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Floor, New Trading Wing, P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code: 532884 National Stock exchange of India Ltd, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No C/1, G Block Rotunda Building, Bandra -Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Symbol: REFEX

Sub.: Revision in the Disclosures made by the Promoters under Regulation 10(5) - Intimation to Stock Exchanges in respect of acquisition under Regulation 10(1)(a) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (SEBI SAST Regulations)

This is with further reference to our intimation letter dated March 18 2022 and March 22 2022 in respect of acquisition under Regulation 10(1)(a) of SEBI SAST Regulations intimating your office with respect to the acquisition of 47,77,878 equity shares (i.e. 23,00,000 and 24,77,878 equity shares, respectively) by our Company. In the said communication the date of proposed transaction for the Inter- se Transfer between the Promoters was mentioned as March 25, 2022 and March 29, 2022 respectively.

We now propose to execute the said inter - se transfer in a single tranche on March 30, 2022

For Sherisha Technologies Private Limited

Shailesh Rajagopalan Director DIN: 01855598

DIN: 01855598

I, Shailesh Rajagopalan, Director / Authorized Representative of Sherisha Technologies Private Limited, one of the Promoters of Refex Industries Limited, having its Registered Office, situated at

11th Floor, Bascon Futura IT Park, New No. 10/2, Old No. 56L,Venkat Narayana Road, T. Nagar, Chennai- 600 017, hereby authorize Mr. S Gopalakrishnan, Company Secretary of Refex Industries Limited to intimate the revision in the disclosures under the SEBI (SAST) 2011 to the Stock Exchanges on my behalf through his e-mail id gopalkrishnan@refex.co.in.I further confirm that this declaration is true and it conceals nothing and that no part of it is false.

For Sherisha Technologies Private Limited

Shailesh Rajagopalan Director DIN: 01855598

DIN: 01855598

Date: 25.03.2022