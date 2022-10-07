Advanced search
    532884   INE056I01017

REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(532884)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-05
163.15 INR   +2.16%
08:52aRefex Industries : Preferential Issue
PU
09/30Refex Industries Limited Appoints G. Divya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
09/29Refex Industries Limited Announces Resignation of S Gopalakrishnan as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
Refex Industries : Preferential Issue

10/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
October 07, 2022

1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G

The BSE Ltd.

The Nation Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

corp.relations@bseindia.com

cmlist@nse.co.in

Security Code No.: 532884

Security Code No.: REFEX

RE: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Subject: Allotment of 11,05,000 Equity Shares to a Promoter on Preferential Basis and revised Paid-up

Equity Share Capital of the Company.

Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,

This is further to our earlier announcement dated August 05, 2022, September 19, 2022, September 21, 2022 and

September 23, 2022.

of the Board of Directors, in its meeting

We wish to inform you that the

has allotted

held today, i.e., on

of face value of ₹10/- each, for cash

consideration of

Banking & Authorization Committee

"),

October 07, 2022,

, including a premium of ₹120/- per equity share ("

aggregating to

(Rupees Fourteen Crore Thirty-Six Lakh Fifty Thousand only) to

₹130/- per equity share

Equity Shares

("

") [CIN: U74999TN2010PTC074345] having its registered office at No.

₹14,36,50,000/-

SunEdison

1/171 Old Mahabalipuram Road, Thiruporur, Chennai - 603110 Tamil Nadu (

Energy India Private Li ited

SEIPL

), one of the

Promoters

of the Company,

Private Limi ed h ving amalgamated with SEIPL w.e.f. September 08, 2022

on preferential basis.

erstwhil Sh isha T chnologies

These Equity Shares shall be subject to the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects including the payment of dividend and voting rights from the date of allotment thereof and shall be subject to lock-in for a period of 18 (eighteen) months, from the date of trading approval granted for such Equity Shares by the stock exchanges, namely, NSE & BSE.

Revised Share Capital:

After allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the Company stands increased from ₹21,00,20,240/-

Shareholding of the Allottee:

issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the to ₹22,10,70,240/-.

S.

Name of the

Category of the

Pre-Preferential Holding

No. of

Post-Preferential Holding

No.

Allottee

allottee as per

No. of

% of

Equity

No. of Shares

% of

Regulation 31(1)

Shares

Holding

shares

Holding

of SEBI (LODR)

allotted

Regulations, 2015

1.

SunEdison

India

Promoter

93,86,881

44.70

11,05,000

1,04,91,881

47.46

Energy

Private Limited

Shareholding pattern of the Company pre and post proposed preferential issue:

Category

Pre preferential issue

Post preferential issue

No. of Shares

%

No. of Shares

%

Promoters and Promoter Group (A)

1,05,45,587

50.21

1,16,50,587

52.70

Total (A) + (B)

2,10,02,024

100.00

2,21,07,024

100.00

Public (B)

1,04,56,437

49.79

1,04,56,437

47.30

Grand Total (A) + (B) + (C)

2,10,02,024

100.00

2,21,07,024

100.00

Custodian (C)

-

-

-

-

The details as required under Regulation 30 read with para-A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:

Issuance of securities:

a) type of securities proposed to be issued (viz. equity

Equity Shares

shares, convertibles etc.);

b) type of issuance (further public offering, rights issue,

Preferential Allotment

depository receipts (ADR/GDR), qualified institutions

placement, preferential allotment etc.);

c) total numberamount offorsecuritieswhich theproposedsecuritiesto bewillissuedbe issuedor the

at11,05,000a premiumequityofshares₹120/of- apiece,face valuefor ofan₹10/aggregate- each,

(approximately):

amount of ₹14,36,50,000/- only.

d) in case of preferential issue, the listed entity shall

disclose the following additional details to the stock

SunEdison Energy India Private Limited

exchange(s):

i. names of the investors;

[CIN: U74999TN2010PTC074345]

ii. post allotment of securities - outcome of the

11,05,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10/- each,

subscription, issue price / allotted price (in case of

convertibles), number of investors;

at an issue price of ₹130/- per equity share

(including a premium of ₹120/- per equity share),

for an aggregate amount of ₹14,36,50,000/- only.

iii. in case of convertibles - intimation on conversion of

Not applicable.

securities or on lapse of the tenure of the

instrument;

You are requested to take the above information on records

and upload the same on your respective websites.

Thanking you.

Refex Industries Limited

Yours faithfully,

For

ANIL JAIN

Digitally signed by ANIL JAIN Date: 2022.10.07 15:11:24 +05'30'

Anil Jain

Chairman & Managing Director

DIN: 00181960

Disclaimer

Refex Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 12:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 440 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net income 2022 454 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
Net Debt 2022 564 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 426 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 47,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tarachand Anil Jain Chairman & Managing Director
Lalitha Uthayakumar Chief Financial Officer
Anyuta Dhir Head-Human Resource & Administration
Jamuna Ravikumar Independent Director
Pillappan Amalanathan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED15.71%42
LINDE PLC-19.52%138 469
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-21.58%52 919
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.34%7 261
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.14.26%4 741
LINDE INDIA LIMITED32.94%3 440