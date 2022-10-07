Refex Industries : Preferential Issue

October 07, 2022 1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G The BSE Ltd. The Nation Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 corp.relations@bseindia.com cmlist@nse.co.in Security Code No.: 532884 Security Code No.: REFEX

Subject: Allotment of 11,05,000 Equity Shares to a Promoter on Preferential Basis and revised Paid-up

Equity Share Capital of the Company. Dear Sir(s)/ Madam, This is further to our earlier announcement dated August 05, 2022, September 19, 2022, September 21, 2022 and September 23, 2022. of the Board of Directors, in its meeting We wish to inform you that the has allotted held today, i.e., on of face value of ₹10/- each, for cash consideration of Banking & Authorization Committee "), October 07, 2022, , including a premium of ₹120/- per equity share (" aggregating to (Rupees Fourteen Crore Thirty-Six Lakh Fifty Thousand only) to ₹130/- per equity share Equity Shares (" ") [CIN: U74999TN2010PTC074345] having its registered office at No. ₹14,36,50,000/- SunEdison 1/171 Old Mahabalipuram Road, Thiruporur, Chennai - 603110 Tamil Nadu ( Energy India Private Li ited SEIPL ), one of the Promoters of the Company, Private Limi ed h ving amalgamated with SEIPL w.e.f. September 08, 2022 on preferential basis. erstwhil Sh isha T chnologies

These Equity Shares shall be subject to the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects including the payment of dividend and voting rights from the date of allotment thereof and shall be subject to lock-in for a period of 18 (eighteen) months, from the date of trading approval granted for such Equity Shares by the stock exchanges, namely, NSE & BSE.