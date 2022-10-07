Refex Industries : Preferential Issue

RE: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").
Subject: Allotment of 11,05,000 Equity Shares to a Promoter on Preferential Basis and revised Paid-up
Equity Share Capital of the Company.
Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,
This is further to our earlier announcement dated August 05, 2022, September 19, 2022, September 21, 2022 and
September 23, 2022.
of the Board of Directors, in its meeting
We wish to inform you that the
has allotted
held today, i.e., on
of face value of ₹10/- each, for cash
consideration of
Banking & Authorization Committee
"),
October 07, 2022,
, including a premium of ₹120/- per equity share ("
aggregating to
(Rupees Fourteen Crore Thirty-Six Lakh Fifty Thousand only) to
₹130/- per equity share
Equity Shares
("
") [CIN: U74999TN2010PTC074345] having its registered office at No.
₹14,36,50,000/-
SunEdison
1/171 Old Mahabalipuram Road, Thiruporur, Chennai - 603110 Tamil Nadu (
Energy India Private Li ited
SEIPL
), one of the
Promoters
of the Company,
Private Limi ed h ving amalgamated with SEIPL w.e.f. September 08, 2022
on preferential basis.
erstwhil Sh isha T chnologies
These Equity Shares shall be subject to the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects including the payment of dividend and voting rights from the date of allotment thereof and shall be subject to lock-in for a period of 18 (eighteen) months, from the date of trading approval granted for such Equity Shares by the stock exchanges, namely, NSE & BSE.
Revised Share Capital:
After allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the Company stands increased from ₹21,00,20,240/-
Shareholding of the Allottee:
issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the to ₹22,10,70,240/-.
S.
Name of the
Category of the
Pre-Preferential Holding
No. of
Post-Preferential Holding
No.
Allottee
allottee as per
No. of
% of
Equity
No. of Shares
% of
Regulation 31(1)
Shares
Holding
shares
Holding
of SEBI (LODR)
allotted
Regulations, 2015
1.
SunEdison
India
Promoter
93,86,881
44.70
11,05,000
1,04,91,881
47.46
Energy
Private Limited
Shareholding pattern of the Company pre and post proposed preferential issue:
Category
Pre preferential issue
Post preferential issue
No. of Shares
%
No. of Shares
%
Promoters and Promoter Group (A)
1,05,45,587
50.21
1,16,50,587
52.70
Total (A) + (B)
2,10,02,024
100.00
2,21,07,024
100.00
Public (B)
1,04,56,437
49.79
1,04,56,437
47.30
Grand Total (A) + (B) + (C)
2,10,02,024
100.00
2,21,07,024
100.00
Custodian (C)
-
-
-
-
The details as required under Regulation 30 read with para-A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:
Issuance of securities:
a) type of securities proposed to be issued (viz. equity
Equity Shares
shares, convertibles etc.);
b) type of issuance (further public offering, rights issue,
Refex Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 12:51:02 UTC.