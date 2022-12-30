Refex Industries : Trading Window

Sub: Intimation regarding closure of Trading Window for Insiders
This is to inform you that the Company is closing its Trading window for the Promoters, KMP, Insiders; Designated and Connected persons from 01st January, 2023 till 48 hours after announcing its Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the Clause 4 (2) of Schedule B of Regulation 9 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) read with Company's "Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading in Securities by Designated Persons" ("Insider Trading Code").
The date of the Board Meeting for in connection with publishing its Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2022 will be announced in due course.
