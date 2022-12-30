Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Refex Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532884   INE056I01017

REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(532884)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
265.40 INR   -1.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Refex Industries : Trading Window

12/30/2022 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 30, 2022

The BSE Ltd.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, C - 1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Security Code No.: 532884

Security Code No.: REFEX

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation regarding closure of Trading Window for Insiders

This is to inform you that the Company is closing its Trading window for the Promoters, KMP, Insiders; Designated and Connected persons from 01st January, 2023 till 48 hours after announcing its Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the Clause 4 (2) of Schedule B of Regulation 9 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended from time to time) read with Company's "Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading in Securities by Designated Persons" ("Insider Trading Code").

The date of the Board Meeting for in connection with publishing its Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2022 will be announced in due course.

Kindly take the same on record

For Refex Industries Limited

GOWRI

VALLABH AN DIVYA

Digitally signed by

GOWRI VALLABHAN DIVYA Date: 2022.12.30 12:17:20 +05'30'

G Divya

Company Secretary

ACS 37320

Disclaimer

Refex Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 07:23:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 440 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net income 2022 454 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
Net Debt 2022 564 M 6,80 M 6,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 867 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Refex Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tarachand Anil Jain Chairman & Managing Director
Lalitha Uthayakumar Chief Financial Officer
G Divya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jamuna Ravikumar Independent Director
Pillappan Amalanathan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED88.23%71
LINDE PLC-4.81%160 530
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.1.77%68 736
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-23.32%6 214
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.32.09%5 462
LINDE INDIA LIMITED36.45%3 529