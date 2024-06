848,000 Equity Shares of Refractory Shapes Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024.

June 08, 2024 Share

848,000 Equity Shares of Refractory Shapes Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 9-MAY-2024 to 9-JUN-2024.



Details:

The promoters and shareholders has agreed for a lock-up of 3 years and 1 years from the date of allotment.



The equity shares allotted to the anchor investors is subject to the lock-up of 90 days and 30 days from the date of allotment.