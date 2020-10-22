Log in
REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION

(RBC)
Regal Beloit Corporation : Announces Dividend

10/22/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

BELOIT, Wis., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on October 22, 2020, declared a dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Beloit Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions, and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

The company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

