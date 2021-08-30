Regal Beloit : Material Event (Form 8-K)

Other Events .

On August 27, 2021, Rexnord Corporation ('Rexnord') filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Rexnord Form 8-K') providing supplemental disclosure relating to the joint proxy statement/prospectus-information statement of Regal Beloit Corporation ('Regal') and Rexnord dated July 21, 2021. The supplemental disclosure included in the Rexnord Form 8-K is provided below.

As previously disclosed, on February 15, 2021, Rexnord Corporation ('Rexnord' or the 'Company') entered into definitive agreements with Regal Beloit Corporation ('Regal'), Land Newco, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Rexnord ('Land'), and Phoenix 2021, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regal ('Merger Sub'), with respect to a Reverse Morris Trust transaction (the 'Proposed Transaction'), pursuant to which, and subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements entered into among the parties, (1) Rexnord will transfer (or cause to be transferred) to Land substantially all of the assets, and Land will assume substantially all of the liabilities, of Rexnord's Process & Motion Control segment ('PMC') (the 'Reorganization'), (2) after which, all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, of Land ('Land common stock') held by a subsidiary of Rexnord will be distributed in a series of distributions to Rexnord's stockholders (the 'Distributions', and the final distribution of Land common stock from Rexnord to Rexnord's stockholders, which is to be made pro rata for no consideration, the 'Spin-Off') and (3) immediately after the Spin-Off, Merger Sub will merge with and into Land (the 'Merger') and all shares of Land common stock (other than those held by Rexnord, Land, Regal, Merger Sub or their respective subsidiaries) will be converted into the right to receive shares of the common stock, $0.01 par value per share, of Regal ('Regal common stock'), as calculated and subject to adjustment as set forth in the merger agreement entered into among the parties. When the Merger is completed, Land (which at that time will hold the PMC business) will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regal.

On July 21, 2021, Rexnord filed a Schedule 14A Definitive Proxy Statement (the 'Definitive Proxy Statement') with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A complaint has been filed in the United States District Court, Central District of California, captioned, Stephen Bushansky v. Rexnord Corporation., et al., (the 'Complaint'). The Complaint alleges that the Definitive Proxy Statement is materially deficient and omits and/or misrepresents material information.

The Company denies that it has violated any laws and believes that the claims asserted in these lawsuits are without merit. The Company believes that the Definitive Proxy Statement contains all material information required to be disclosed and that no supplemental disclosure is required to the Definitive Proxy Statement under any applicable law, rule or regulation. Nevertheless, solely to avoid the possibility of delays to the closing of the merger, and to eliminate the burden and expense of possible litigation, the Company has decided to make the following supplemental disclosures. Nothing in this Form 8-K shall be deemed an admission of the legal necessity or materiality under applicable laws of any of the disclosures set forth herein.

This supplemental information should be read in conjunction with the Definitive Proxy Statement, which should be read in its entirety. Page references in the below disclosures are to pages in the Definitive Proxy Statement, and defined terms used but not defined herein have the meanings set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement. To the extent the following information differs from or conflicts with the information contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement, the information set forth below shall be deemed to supersede the respective information in the Definitive Proxy Statement. The Company denies any alleged violations of law or any legal or equitable duty. Without admitting in any way and expressly denying that the disclosures below are material or otherwise required by law, the Company makes the following supplemental disclosure solely for the purpose of mooting any alleged disclosure issues asserted in the Complaint.

The following underlined language supplements the sixth paragraph of text on page 77 of the Definitive Proxy Statement under the heading 'Background of the Merger':

Throughout August and September 2020, at the direction of Rexnord, Credit Suisse and Citi had contact with seven financial sponsors regarding a potential acquisition of Rexnord. All seven financial sponsors executed nondisclosure agreements containing customary provisions, including customary 'don't ask, don't waive' standstill provisions and fallaway provisions that would permit the sponsor to make acquisition and other proposals relating to Rexnord and its subsidiaries following Rexnord's entry into a definitive agreement affecting a change of control or other specified transactions. Because the transaction with Regal does not trigger the fallaway provisions, these agreements currently remain in effect.Throughout September 2020 and October 2020, Rexnord and its financial advisors engaged in preliminary discussions with these financial sponsors, including Rexnord's management team holding introductory briefings for each of the financial sponsors and providing financial due diligence information.

The following underlined language supplements the final two paragraphs of text on page 141 of the Definitive Proxy Statement under the heading 'Discounted Cash Flow Analysis':

Regal

Evercore performed a discounted cash flow analysis of Regal to calculate the estimated present value of the standalone unlevered, after-tax free cash flows that Regal was forecasted to generate during Regal's fiscal years 2021 through 2025 based on the Regal Forecasts. Evercore calculated Regal's standalone unlevered, after-tax free cash flow by applying Regal's cash tax rate to its earnings before interest and taxes, adding depreciation and amortization and deducting capital expenditures, cash restructuring costs and changes in net working capital. Evercore calculated terminal values for Regal by applying perpetuity growth rates of 2.00% to 3.50%, which range was selected based on Evercore's professional judgment and experience, to a terminal year estimate of the unlevered, after-tax free cash flows that Regal was forecasted to generate based on the Regal Forecasts. Evercore calculated Regal's standalone unlevered, after-tax free cash flow in the terminal year to be $459 million by applying Regal's cash tax rate to its earnings before interest and taxes, adding depreciation and amortization and deducting capital expenditures, cash restructuring costs and changes in net working capital.The cash flows and terminal values in each case were then discounted to present value as of December 31, 2020 using discount rates ranging from 8.75% to 9.75%, which were based on an estimate of Regal's weighted average cost of capital, the mid-year cash flow discounting convention and Evercore's professional judgment and experience. Key inputs to this analysis were calculated using publicly available information as of February 12, 2021 and include (i) a risk free investment rate of 1.83%, based on the 20 year US Treasury Rate, (ii) unlevered asset beta of 1.055, based on the median rate for Regal and the median ratefor selected peers, (iii) a debt to equity ratio of 23.04%, based on the median rate for Regal and the median rate for selected peers, (iv) a tax rate of 21%, (v) a sensitivity to market risk premium range of 6.17% to 7.15% and a size of market capitalization premium of 0.79%, in each case based on selected peers with similar risk and market capitalization profiles to Regal and (vi) an after-tax cost of debt of 1.68%, based on the BBB US Corporate bond yield. After giving effect to the discounting of cash flows at Regal's weighted average cost of capital, Evercore implied an enterprise value for Regal ranging from $5,538 million to $7,825 million. Based on this range of implied enterprise values, Evercore then subtracted Regal's estimated net debt of $460 million, after-tax underfunded pension obligation of $58 million (tax effected per Regal management)and non-controlling interest of $33 million, in each caseas of December 31, 2020 based on information provided by Rexnord management. After giving effect to the number of fully diluted outstanding shares of Regal common stock on a pro forma basis giving effect to the separation and the distributions, in each case as provided to Evercore by Regal management, this analysis indicated a range of aggregate equity value of approximately $5.0 billion to approximately $7.3 billion.

Land

Evercore performed a discounted cash flow analysis of Land to calculate the estimated present value of the standalone unlevered, after-tax free cash flows that Land was forecasted to generate during Land's fiscal years 2021 through 2025 based on the Rexnord Forecasts. Evercore calculated terminal values for Land by applying perpetuity growth rates of 2.50% to 4.00%, which range was selected based on Evercore's professional judgment and experience, to a terminal year estimate of the unlevered, after-tax free cash flows that Land was forecasted to generate based on the Rexnord Forecasts. Evercore calculated Land's standalone unlevered, after-tax free cash flow in the terminal year to be $236 million by applying Land's cash tax rate to its earnings before interest and taxes, adding depreciation and amortization and deducting capital expenditures, cash restructuring costs and changes in net working capital.The cash flows and terminal values in each case were then discounted to present value as of December 31, 2020 using discount rates ranging from 9.0% to 10.0%, which were based on an estimate of Land's weighted average cost of capital, the mid-year cash flow discounting convention and Evercore's professional judgment and experience. Key inputs to this analysis were calculated using publicly available information as of February 12, 2021 and include (i) a risk free investment rate of 1.83%, based on the 20 year US Treasury Rate, (ii) unlevered asset beta of 1.123, based on the median rate for Land and selected peers, (iii) a debt to equity ratio of 27.33%, based on the median rate for Land and selected peers, (iv) a tax rate of 21%, (v) a sensitivity to market risk premium range of 6.17% to 7.15% and a size of market capitalization premium of 1.10%, in each case based on selected peers with similar risk and market capitalization profiles and (vi) an after-tax cost of debt of 1.68%, based on the BBB US Corporate bond yield. After giving effect to the discounting of cash flows at Land's weighted average cost of capital, Evercore implied an enterprise value for Land ranging from $2,925 million to $4,175 million.From this range of implied enterprise values, Evercore subtracted the estimated net present value as of December 31, 2020 of $76 million in capital leases, per Rexnord management, for Land's fiscal years 2021 through 2024 based on the Rexnord Forecasts by applying the same range of discount rates referred to above. Based on this range of implied enterprise values, Land's estimated net debt of $295 million and $73 million inafter-tax underfunded pension obligation as of December 31, 2020 (tax effected per Regal management), as provided to Evercore by Rexnord management, this analysis indicated a range of aggregate equity value of approximately $2.5 billion to approximately $3.7 billion.

The following underlined language supplements the final full paragraph of text on page 142 of the Definitive Proxy Statement under the heading 'Pro Forma 'Has-Gets' Analysis':

Has-Gets

Evercore reviewed the implied aggregate equity value of Regal (pro forma for the transactions) attributable to Rexnord stockholders on a pro forma basis giving effect to the merger based on a discounted cash flow analysis. The pro forma implied equity value attributable to Rexnord stockholders was equal to the product obtained by multiplying 38.6% (Rexnord stockholders' pro forma ownership of the combined company immediately following the completion of the merger based on the exchange ratio, without giving effect to the adjustments to the exchange ratio contemplated by the Merger Agreement) by an amount equal to the sum of (1) Land's stand-alone implied aggregate equity value calculated using the discounted cash flow analysis summarized above (calculated using a discount rate of 9.5% and a perpetuity growth rate of 3.25%), (2) Regal's stand-alone implied aggregate equity value calculated using the discounted cash flow analysis summarized above (calculated using a discount rate of 9.25% and a perpetuity growth rate of 2.75%), and (3) the net present value as of December 31, 2020 of the projected synergies (excluding any potential revenue synergies) based on the estimated cost savings (net of any costs to achieve the estimated cost savings) and a 9.33% discount rate (based on the mid-point of theestimated weighted average cost of capital of the combined company) and a perpetuity growth rate of 1.5%. Run-rate synergies determined by Rexnord and Regal management were $70 million in 2022, $100 million in 2023 and $120 million in 2024, with costs to achieve these synergies of $70 million in 2022, $30 million in 2023 and $20 million in 2024. Synergies were valued from $881 million at a 1% perpetuity growth rate and a 9.83% discount rate to $1,156 million at a 2% perpetuity growth rate and a 8.83% discount rate.This analysis resulted in an implied incremental aggregate equity value of Land on a pro forma basis attributable to Rexnord stockholders of approximately $840 million, or approximately $455 million excluding synergies.'

