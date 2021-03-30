Log in
REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION

(RBC)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PMBC, JCS, RBC, and AEGN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

03/30/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Banc of California, Inc. ("BANC"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PMBC shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of BANC stock for each share of PMBC common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $9.06 based upon BANC's March 29, 2021 closing price of $18.11. If you own PMBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pmbc/

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC ("Pineapple"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, JCS and Pineapple will combine through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company continuing to trade on the NASDAQ. JCS shareholders are expected to hold approximately 37% of the combined entity. If you own JCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jcs/

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Rexnord Corporation's ("Rexnord") process & motion control business ("PMC Business"). Under the terms of agreement, Rexnord will separate its PMC Business by way of a tax-free spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with RBC in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. RBC shareholders will own 61.4% and Rexnord will own 38.6% of the combined entity. If you own RBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rbc/

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AEGN shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of AEGN common stock that they hold. If you own AEGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aegn/ 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-pmbc-jcs-rbc-and-aegn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301258988.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
