Regal Hotels International : Launches Pre-Summer Buffets with 50% Off eShop Exclusive Offer

For a limited time only, four hotels under Regal Hotels Group join hands to launch a pre-summer buffet flash sales with a wide range of international delicacies. Choose from a selection of themed buffets using only the finest seasonal ingredients, perfect to enjoy the best summer's culinary delights! Available from now until 14 May 2023, guests can enjoy 50% Off bookings via Regal Hotels eShop (https://bit.ly/3Ha1xz3) for the buffet period during 15 May and 11 June 2023. Lunch buffet is priced from HK$197 per adult and dinner buffet is priced from HK$347 per adult.

Enjoy the gorgeous "Crab in Asian Delight Dinner Buffet"in Cafe Aficionado atRegal Airport Hotel. Our Executive Chef demonstrated the masterful techniques in preparing a number of crab dishes with an Asian touch, presenting guests with the signature Crab Ricotta Cannelloni in Thai Style, Steamed Rice with Crabmeat and Garlic in Lotus, as well as Snow Crab Leg Shallot Vinegar and much more.

Bring you a brand-new dining experience from "Lobster & Duck Foie GrasFeast SeafoodDinner Buffet" in Café Rivoli at Regal Hongkong Hotel. Savour the opulent Duck Liver and Lobster Feast with delectable lobster and duck-centric dishes such as Duck Rillettes with French Baguette, Pan-seared Chicken Roll Stuffed with Duck Foie Gras Mousse and Lobster Sauce with Mushroom Tortellini. Embrace joyful moments ending with desserts including Green Tea Panna Cotta, Chrysanthemum Mousse Cake and Passion Fruit Tiramisu.

Share the joy with family and friends from "Italian x Thai Feast Dinner Buffet" in Café Allegro at Regal Kowloon Hotel. Presenting the authentic Italian-Thai cuisine in contemporary and innovative style, guests can enjoy the fusion gourmet that elevate your dining experience to new heights, such as Thai Beef Salad, Fried Mussel with Chili Paste, Lemon Garlic Butter Baked Whole Fish Fillet, Braised Ox-tail in Red Wine Sauce, Sauteed Mussels in White Wine Sauce, Steamed Fish in Chinese Style and Live Cook Pasta Station!

Satisfy your craving from "Korean Poolside Seafood Barbecue Dinner Buffet" in L'Eau Restaurant atRegal Riverside Hotel. Embark on a culinary journey this early Summer with your loved ones on a generous spread of Korean delicacies. Aside from an abundance of seafood-on-ice and sashimi, other popular dishes including Baked Oyster with Cheese in Spicy Sauce, Baked Lobster with Kimchi and Mashed Cheese in Spicy Sauce and Chicken Congee with Ginseng will be offered to pamper your palate.

Regal Airport Hotel（10% Service Charge Inclusive） International Lunch Buffet Mon to Fri HK$196.8 per adult HK$136.8 per child or senior Sat, Sun and PH HK$214.8 per adult HK$148.8 per child or senior Crab in Asian Delight Dinner Buffet Mon to Fri HK$370.8 per adult HK$220.8 per child or senior Sat, Sun and PH HK$400.8 per adult HK$238.8 per child or senior Regal Hongkong Hotel（10% Service Charge Inclusive） International Lunch Buffet Mon to Fri HK$208.8 per adult or senior HK$142.8 per child Sat, Sun and PH HK$232.8 per adult or senior HK$166.8 per child Lobster & Duck Foie GrasFeast SeafoodDinner Buffet Mon to Thu HK$406.8 per adult or senior HK$244.8 per child Fri to Sun, PH and PH Eve HK$424.8 per adult or senior HK$244.8 per child Regal Kowloon Hotel（10% Service Charge Inclusive） Asian Delight Lunch Buffet Mon to Fri HK$226.8 per adult or senior HK$166.8 per child Sat, Sun and PH HK$268.8 per adult or senior HK$208.8 per child Italian x Thai Feast Dinner Buffet Mon to Thu HK$400.8 per adult or senior HK$262.8 per child Fri to Sun, PH and PH Eve HK$418.8 per adult or senior HK$292.8 per child Regal Riverside Hotel（10% Service Charge Inclusive） Korean Poolside Seafood Barbecue Lunch Buffet Mon to Fri HK$202.8 per adult HK$154.8 per child or senior Sat, Sun and PH HK$226.8 per adult HK$172.8 per child or senior Korean Poolside Seafood Barbecue Dinner Buffet Mon to Thu HK$346.8 per adult HK$244.8 per child or senior Fri to Sun, PH and PH Eve HK$382.8 per adult HK$268.8 per child or senior

For enquiries, please contact Regal Hotels:

Regal Airport Hotel Tel: 2286 6238

Regal Hongkong Hotel Tel: 2837 1772

Regal Kowloon Hotel Tel: 2313 8718

Regal Riverside Hotel Tel: 2132 1040

