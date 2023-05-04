Advanced search
    78   BMG7475M1626

REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(78)
04:08:08 2023-05-04
3.100 HKD    0.00%
05/04Regal Hotels International : Launches Pre-Summer Buffets with 50% Off eShop Exclusive Offer
04/23Regal Hotels International : 2022 Annual Report
03/20Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Financial Guidance of the Group for the Year Ended 31 December, 2022
Regal Hotels International : Launches Pre-Summer Buffets with 50% Off eShop Exclusive Offer

05/04/2023
04/05/2023

Regal Hotels International

For a limited time only, four hotels under Regal Hotels Group join hands to launch a pre-summer buffet flash sales with a wide range of international delicacies. Choose from a selection of themed buffets using only the finest seasonal ingredients, perfect to enjoy the best summer's culinary delights! Available from now until 14 May 2023, guests can enjoy 50% Off bookings via Regal Hotels eShop (https://bit.ly/3Ha1xz3) for the buffet period during 15 May and 11 June 2023. Lunch buffet is priced from HK$197 per adult and dinner buffet is priced from HK$347 per adult.

Enjoy the gorgeous "Crab in Asian Delight Dinner Buffet"in Cafe Aficionado atRegal Airport Hotel. Our Executive Chef demonstrated the masterful techniques in preparing a number of crab dishes with an Asian touch, presenting guests with the signature Crab Ricotta Cannelloni in Thai Style, Steamed Rice with Crabmeat and Garlic in Lotus, as well as Snow Crab Leg Shallot Vinegar and much more.

Bring you a brand-new dining experience from "Lobster & Duck Foie GrasFeast SeafoodDinner Buffet" in Café Rivoli at Regal Hongkong Hotel. Savour the opulent Duck Liver and Lobster Feast with delectable lobster and duck-centric dishes such as Duck Rillettes with French Baguette, Pan-seared Chicken Roll Stuffed with Duck Foie Gras Mousse and Lobster Sauce with Mushroom Tortellini. Embrace joyful moments ending with desserts including Green Tea Panna Cotta, Chrysanthemum Mousse Cake and Passion Fruit Tiramisu.

Share the joy with family and friends from "Italian x Thai Feast Dinner Buffet" in Café Allegro at Regal Kowloon Hotel. Presenting the authentic Italian-Thai cuisine in contemporary and innovative style, guests can enjoy the fusion gourmet that elevate your dining experience to new heights, such as Thai Beef Salad, Fried Mussel with Chili Paste, Lemon Garlic Butter Baked Whole Fish Fillet, Braised Ox-tail in Red Wine Sauce, Sauteed Mussels in White Wine Sauce, Steamed Fish in Chinese Style and Live Cook Pasta Station!

Satisfy your craving from "Korean Poolside Seafood Barbecue Dinner Buffet" in L'Eau Restaurant atRegal Riverside Hotel. Embark on a culinary journey this early Summer with your loved ones on a generous spread of Korean delicacies. Aside from an abundance of seafood-on-ice and sashimi, other popular dishes including Baked Oyster with Cheese in Spicy Sauce, Baked Lobster with Kimchi and Mashed Cheese in Spicy Sauce and Chicken Congee with Ginseng will be offered to pamper your palate.

Regal Airport Hotel（10% Service Charge Inclusive）

International Lunch Buffet

Mon to Fri

HK$196.8 per adult

HK$136.8 per child or senior

Sat, Sun and PH

HK$214.8 per adult

HK$148.8 per child or senior

Crab in Asian Delight Dinner Buffet

Mon to Fri

HK$370.8 per adult

HK$220.8 per child or senior

Sat, Sun and PH

HK$400.8 per adult

HK$238.8 per child or senior

Regal Hongkong Hotel（10% Service Charge Inclusive）

International Lunch Buffet

Mon to Fri

HK$208.8 per adult or senior

HK$142.8 per child

Sat, Sun and PH

HK$232.8 per adult or senior

HK$166.8 per child

Lobster & Duck Foie GrasFeast SeafoodDinner Buffet

Mon to Thu

HK$406.8 per adult or senior

HK$244.8 per child

Fri to Sun, PH and PH Eve

HK$424.8 per adult or senior

HK$244.8 per child

Regal Kowloon Hotel（10% Service Charge Inclusive）

Asian Delight Lunch Buffet

Mon to Fri

HK$226.8 per adult or senior

HK$166.8 per child

Sat, Sun and PH

HK$268.8 per adult or senior

HK$208.8 per child

Italian x Thai Feast Dinner Buffet

Mon to Thu

HK$400.8 per adult or senior

HK$262.8 per child

Fri to Sun, PH and PH Eve

HK$418.8 per adult or senior

HK$292.8 per child

Regal Riverside Hotel（10% Service Charge Inclusive）

Korean Poolside Seafood Barbecue Lunch Buffet

Mon to Fri

HK$202.8 per adult

HK$154.8 per child or senior

Sat, Sun and PH

HK$226.8 per adult

HK$172.8 per child or senior

Korean Poolside Seafood Barbecue Dinner Buffet

Mon to Thu

HK$346.8 per adult

HK$244.8 per child or senior

Fri to Sun, PH and PH Eve

HK$382.8 per adult

HK$268.8 per child or senior

For enquiries, please contact Regal Hotels:

Regal Airport Hotel Tel: 2286 6238

Regal Hongkong Hotel Tel: 2837 1772

Regal Kowloon Hotel Tel: 2313 8718

Regal Riverside Hotel Tel: 2132 1040

For press images, please download here: https://nas.regalhotel.com/sharing/ldeEkcITi

－ End －

About Regal Hotels International:

Regal Hotels International (00078) is a member of the Century City Group (00355) which is a conglomerate publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Regal Hotels International is one of the largest hotel operators in Hong Kong and manages a fine collection of hotels including:

Hong Kong -

Chengdu, Sichuan Province -

1. Regal Airport Hotel

13. Regal Xindu Hotel (2024)

2. Regal Hongkong Hotel

3. Regal Kowloon Hotel

Dezhou, Shandong Province -

4. Regal Oriental Hotel

14. Regal Kangbo Hotel

5. Regal Riverside Hotel

6. Regala Skycity Hotel

Shanghai, Shanghai City-

7. iclub Fortress Hill Hotel

15. Regal Jinfeng Hotel

8. iclub Mong Kok Hotel

16. Regal Plaza Hotel & Residence

9. iclub Sheung Wan Hotel

10. iclub AMTD Sheung Wan Hotel

11. iclub To Kwa Wan Hotel

Xi'an, Shaanxi Province -

12. iclub Wan Chai Hotel

17. Regal Airport Hotel, Xi'an

Regal Hotels International also owns the Campus La Mola, located in Barcelona of Spain and The Waterman by Regal, located in London of United Kingdom, which targets to open in 2024.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 03:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
