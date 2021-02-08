Log in
Regal International Group Ltd.

REGAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.

(UV1)
Regal International : Disclaimer of Opinion and Emphasis of Matter on the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

02/08/2021 | 10:31am EST
Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST'), the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Regal International Group Ltd. (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') wishes to announce that the independent auditors of the Company, RSM Chio Lim LLP (the 'Auditors') have issued a disclaimer of opinion ('Disclaimer of Opinion') and included an emphasis of matter ('EOM') in the Independent Auditors' Report in respect of the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ('FY2019').

Regal International Group Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chung Jye Su Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kok Loon Goon Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Huat Kuong Hwang Independent Non-Executive Director
Kay Heng Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Pak Kiong Wong Executive Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.31.17%17
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.70%39 511
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.14%32 248
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.91%28 286
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.50%26 314
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.08%25 446
