Regal International : Disclaimer of Opinion and Emphasis of Matter on the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST'), the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Regal International Group Ltd. (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') wishes to announce that the independent auditors of the Company, RSM Chio Lim LLP (the 'Auditors') have issued a disclaimer of opinion ('Disclaimer of Opinion') and included an emphasis of matter ('EOM') in the Independent Auditors' Report in respect of the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ('FY2019').

