  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regal Rexnord Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRX   US7587501039

REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION

(RRX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
133.82 USD   +0.74%
04:43pRegal Rexnord Maintains $0.35 Quarterly Dividend, Payable Jan. 13 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 30
MT
04:27pRegal Rexnord Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pRegal Rexnord Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.35 per share.
PR
Regal Rexnord Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.35 per share.

10/28/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
BELOIT, Wis., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on October 28, 2022, declared a dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electronics, serving customers throughout the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing the most energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-rexnord-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-35-per-share-301662623.html

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
