Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regal Rexnord Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRX   US7587501039

REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION

(RRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13 2022-07-11 pm EDT
112.47 USD   -0.46%
02:18pRegal Rexnord Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022
PR
07/08Barclays Adjusts Regal Rexnord's Price Target to $140 from $150, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
06/29REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regal Rexnord Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

07/11/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELOIT, Wis., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Regal Rexnord will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CT (10:00 am ET) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investors website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 9880181# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 6915791#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.

About the Company

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-rexnord-corporation-to-hold-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-tuesday-august-2-2022-301584013.html

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION
02:18pRegal Rexnord Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesd..
PR
07/08Barclays Adjusts Regal Rexnord's Price Target to $140 from $150, Keeps Overweight Ratin..
MT
06/29REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION(NYSE : RRX) dropped from Russell 1000 Growth Index
CI
06/24REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION(NYSE : RRX) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION(NYSE : RRX) dropped from Russell Midcap Growth Index
CI
06/24REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION(NYSE : RRX) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION(NYSE : RRX) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION(NYSE : RRX) dropped from Russell 1000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION(NYSE : RRX) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION
More recommendations