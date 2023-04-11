Advanced search
Regal Rexnord Corporation to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 5, 2023
PR
03/30REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/28Baird Adjusts Regal Rexnord Price Target to $184 From $188, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Regal Rexnord Corporation to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 5, 2023

04/11/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
BELOIT, Wis., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Regal Rexnord will host a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CT (10:00 am ET) on Friday, May 5, 2023. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investor website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 9589240# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 6625168#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions, Automation & Motion Control and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-rexnord-corporation-to-host-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-on-friday-may-5-2023-301794706.html

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
