Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of controllers, drives, precision motors, actuators, electric motors, air moving subsystems, and power transmission components, has launched the next generation Perceptiv Intelligent Reliability and Maintenance Solution for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance in industrial manufacturing.

This next evolution of the Perceptiv ecosystem offers customers a unified platform to meet the growing reliability needs industrial manufacturers face today. Customers’ individual outcomes are supported with full end-to-end solutions including reliability consultation; solution design; full systems (hardware, software, and platform); installation; monitoring; and reporting. Perceptiv intelligence uses in-field sensors and gateways to monitor machine health. The collected data can be sent to a customer’s on-premises system through leading industrial protocols or to the Perceptiv Web Platform for online viewing. Through the web platform, Regal Rexnord reliability engineers can analyze the data to provide customers with recommendations on how to extend equipment life and reduce unplanned downtime. This new web platform will serve as the foundation for future AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) innovations that will leverage Regal Rexnord’s 125 years of engineering data and expertise.

The next generation Perceptiv Intelligent Reliability and Maintenance Solution is designed to build on and evolve multiple legacy Regal Rexnord condition monitoring systems to provide a single, unified architecture platform built with the latest world-class technologies from partners such as Microsoft Azure. As part of the update, Perceptiv Solutions will launch a new Universal Gateway and corresponding wireless vibration and temperature sensor. The Universal Gateway will provide wired and wireless connection to many current and future sensor types. A broad array of compatible sensors allows for cost-optimized implementations to meet customers’ equipment needs, and multiple modes of operation provide data insights into customers’ preferred systems to provide visibility where they need it. Having a single Perceptiv ecosystem offers a scalable foundation that customers can utilize to build and expand on to address their maintenance and reliability needs.

“Launching our next-generation Perceptiv platform marks a pivotal moment for Regal Rexnord and our industry,” says Robert Federer, Vice President of Digital Solutions & Perceptiv at Regal Rexnord. “Unifying predictive maintenance capabilities across intelligent industrial powertrains within one platform and integrating data in unique ways that allow our customers to optimize plant-level KPIs efficiently and sustainably, are points of differentiation Regal Rexnord is uniquely positioned to deliver. Our purpose is to create a better tomorrow with sustainable solutions that power, transmit, and control motion, and our new Perceptiv platform enables us to accelerate this goal with continued innovations and releases ahead.”

Utilizing predictive maintenance can deliver significant value to customers, including:

Reducing expected failures by 55% 1

Increasing machine life by up to 40% 2

Increasing energy efficiency by 18% 3

Specifically, Perceptiv can save customers $250,000 annually, on average.

Unlike other platforms with one-size-fits-all approaches, Perceptiv Intelligent Reliability Solutions offers multiple cohesive solutions that can be tailored to any maintenance strategy and augment on-site reliability team capabilities. Additionally, in contrast to closed platforms, Perceptiv can integrate into existing PLC (programmable logic controllers) networks and third-party cloud platforms. The updated Perceptiv ecosystem will support both existing and future connected solutions, allowing for lower costs, quicker deployments, and robust support.

For more information about Perceptiv Intelligent Reliability Solutions, visit Perceptiv.com.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord’s 30,000 associates around the world help create a better tomorrow by providing sustainable solutions that power, transmit and control motion. The Company’s electric motors and air moving subsystems provide the power to create motion. A portfolio of highly engineered power transmission components and subsystems efficiently transmits motion to power industrial applications. The Company’s automation offering, comprised of controllers, drives, precision motors, and actuators, controls motion in applications ranging from factory automation to precision tools used in surgical applications.

The Company’s end markets benefit from meaningful secular demand tailwinds, and include factory automation, food & beverage, aerospace, medical, data center, warehouse, alternative energy, residential and commercial buildings, general industrial, construction, metals and mining, and agriculture.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of three operating segments: Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions, and Automation & Motion Control. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, including a copy of our Sustainability Report, visit RegalRexnord.com.

