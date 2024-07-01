01.07.2024 13:37:56 (local time)

Company: Regala Invest AD-Varna (RGL)

Due to the lack of quorum, the regular GMS convened by Regala Invest AD on 28 June 2024 has not taken place.

Therefore, the GMS will be held on 16 July 2024 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 02 July 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting right at the GMS, was 28 June 2024 (Ex Date: 01 July 2024).

