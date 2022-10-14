Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   CY0004460719

REGALLIA HOLDINGS & INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

(REG)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2019-07-07
0.001000 EUR   +100.00%
01:32aRegallia & Investments Public : Investment Portfolio
PU
06/29Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 2022
CI
2021Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regallia & Investments Public : Investment Portfolio

10/14/2022 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES

(SEC Circular E09/2002)

Name :

REGALLIA HOLDINGS & INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

Three-month report as at:

30/09/2022

CURRENT

PERCENTAGE

CATEGORY

SECTOR

NUMBER

VALUE

OF TOTAL

ISSUER / ASSET

OF TITLE

OF TITLES

ASSETS

SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL) LTD

Shares

Not Listed

1.373.823

467.100

81,62%

HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD

Shares

Financial

898.301

63.779

11,14%

ART AERI LTD

Shares

Not Listed

285

20.500

3,58%

OTHER NON FINANCIAL ASSETS (SOVREIGNS)

n/a

n/a

n/a

11.200

1,96%

AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LTD

Shares

Financial

4.389.675

8.779

1,53%

SUPHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Shares

Not Listed

10.000

500

0,09%

CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH

n/a

n/a

n/a

413

0,07%

BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

Shares

Financial

10

13

0,00%

Total

€ 572.284,58

100,00%

Total Assets

€ 572.284,58

Net Asset Value

0,50 cents

Fully diluted Net Asset Value *

* Not given since there are no issued warrants

This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.

Disclaimer

Regallia Holdings & Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:30:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REGALLIA HOLDINGS & INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD
01:32aRegallia & Investments Public : Investment Portfolio
PU
06/29Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Hal..
CI
2021Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
2021Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Hal..
CI
2020Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Hal..
CI
2019Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2019
CI
2018Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Announces Guidance for 2018
CI
2018Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earning Guidance for the First Half..
CI
2017Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd. Announces Earnings Guidance for the Year 20..
CI
2017Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Hal..
CI
More news
Chart REGALLIA HOLDINGS & INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD
Duration : Period :
Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Antonakis Andronicou Executive Chairman
Christina P. Sarri Independent Non-Executive Director
George Mavroudis Independent Non-Executive Director
Andreas Loizou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGALLIA HOLDINGS & INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD0.00%0