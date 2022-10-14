Regallia & Investments Public : Investment Portfolio

THREE-MONTH REPORT OF INVESTMENT COMPANIES
(SEC Circular E09/2002)
|
Name :
|
REGALLIA HOLDINGS & INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD
|
|
|
Three-month report as at:
|
|
30/09/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT
|
PERCENTAGE
|
|
|
|
CATEGORY
|
SECTOR
|
NUMBER
|
VALUE
|
OF TOTAL
|
ISSUER / ASSET
|
|
|
OF TITLE
|
|
OF TITLES
|
€
|
ASSETS
|
SUPHIRE (VENTURE CAPITAL) LTD
|
|
|
Shares
|
Not Listed
|
1.373.823
|
467.100
|
81,62%
|
HARVEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PUBLIC LTD
|
|
Shares
|
Financial
|
898.301
|
63.779
|
11,14%
|
ART AERI LTD
|
|
|
Shares
|
Not Listed
|
285
|
20.500
|
3,58%
|
OTHER NON FINANCIAL ASSETS (SOVREIGNS)
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
11.200
|
1,96%
|
AIAS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LTD
|
|
|
Shares
|
Financial
|
4.389.675
|
8.779
|
1,53%
|
SUPHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
|
|
Shares
|
Not Listed
|
10.000
|
500
|
0,09%
|
CASH AND CONVERTIBLE TO CASH
|
|
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
413
|
0,07%
|
BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD
|
|
Shares
|
Financial
|
10
|
13
|
0,00%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 572.284,58
|
100,00%
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
€ 572.284,58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value
|
|
|
|
|
0,50 cents
|
|
Fully diluted Net Asset Value *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Not given since there are no issued warrants
|
|
|
|
|
|
This announcement will be published in a national newspaper on Sunday October 16, 2022.
Disclaimer
Regallia Holdings & Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:30:59 UTC.