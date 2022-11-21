Advanced search
  5. Regen BioPharma, Inc.
    RGBP   US75886M1027

REGEN BIOPHARMA, INC.

(RGBP)
05:22pRegen Biopharma : Private Placement - Form 8-K
Regen BioPharma : Private Placement - Form 8-K

11/21/2022 | 05:22pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 18, 2022

REGEN BIOPHARMA, INC.

(Exact name of small business issuer as specified in its charter)

Nevada 45-5192997
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

Commission File No.333-191725

4700 Spring Street,St 304,La Mesa, California91942

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(619) 722 5505

(Issuer's telephone number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On November 18, 2022 Regen Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") issued 55,809,233 shares of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock to holders of the Company's Convertible Promissory Notes in satisfaction of $250,000 of convertible indebtedness and $126,711 of accrued interest on convertible indebtedness.

All the abovementioned securities were issued pursuant to Section 4(a) (2) of the securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"). No underwriters were retained to serve as placement agents for the sale. The securities were sold directly through our management. No commission or other consideration was paid in connection with the sale of the securities. There was no advertisement or general solicitation made in connection with this Offer and Sale of securities.

As of November 21, 2022, the Company has $510,000 of Convertible Notes outstanding of which $360,000 are convertible at a floating rate.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

REGEN BIOPHARMA, INC.

Dated: November 21, 2022

By: /s/ David Koos
Disclaimer

Regen BioPharma Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 22:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
