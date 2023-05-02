ReGen III Appoints Brad White to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad White to its Board of Directors. Mr. White is a distinguished investment executive with over 25 years of experience as a portfolio manager, with a focus on alternative investments, including public equities, hedge funds, shareholder activism, private equity, and venture capital.

Prior to joining ReGen III, Mr. White served as a Co-founder of EdgeHill Partners, a large alternative asset manager launched in 2010. He was also a Co-founder of Salida Capital, a $1B+ alternative asset manager, where over an eight-year period, Brad's funds recorded 30% compounded returns until his departure to start EdgeHill.

Mr. White is currently a principal of Blue Deer Capital Partners in Toronto, a firm providing advisory services to mission-driven entrepreneurs across a variety of sectors. In addition, he was a Director of Orca Gold prior to its acquisition by Perseus Gold (PRU-AU) and currently serves as the Chairman of Synaptive Medical.

"Brad brings exceptional knowledge and experience in capital markets to our Board of Directors," said Greg Clarkes, Chairman & CEO of ReGen III. "We are proud to have him join us as we continue to grow our company and advance our mission."

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of ReGen III," said Mr. White. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and network to help the Company drive shareholder value and reach its fullest potential. ReGen III is positioned to develop a portfolio of projects that will address the hundreds of millions of gallons of toxic used motor oil (UMO) burned or dumped every year. The Company's patented, validated technology allows UMO to be recycled into high-margin Group III base oils, a product that is in structurally short supply."

Mr. White holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Memorial University of Newfoundland and a CFA designation. Before fund management, he worked as an energy analyst at Morgan Stanley, TD Securities, and BMO Nesbitt Burns, compiling over 30 years of experience in capital markets. Brad is also the benefactor of both the Embley Park Foundation, a private philanthropic organization and the White Trading Lab at the Memorial University Business School.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing disruptive, patented technology to recycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen™ process is expected to reduce CO 2 e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, where world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies - are providing detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up services.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

