ReGen III Corp.(TSXV:GIII) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

ReGen III Corp. is a Canada-based cleantech recycling company. The Company is engaged in building green project. The Company owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil (UMO) re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils than traditional methods. The Company's ReGen technology, produces a 53% yield of Group III, which is a high margin base oil used in the formulation of performance synthetic grade motor oils. Its refinery technology requires lower initial capex and ongoing opex over a traditional refinery and it yields higher margin products. Its projects include Texas and Alberta. The Company is engaged in Koch Project Solutions, LLC (KPS) to provide project execution management services up to turnkey delivery of the proposed United States Gulf Coast (USGC) Facility. It plans to build or enhance UMO re-refineries and license its intellectual property to third parties around the world.