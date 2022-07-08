ReGen III : Notice of Meeting

REGEN III CORP.

1750 - 400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of ReGen III Corp. (the "Company") will be held at the offices of the Company, 1750 - 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3A6, on July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) for the following purposes:

to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to set the number of directors of the Company at five; to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration; to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without modification, an ordinary resolution approving the amended stock option plan of the Company; and to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

The accompanying Management Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting.

An "ordinary resolution" is a resolution passed by at least a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders who voted in respect of that resolution at the Meeting.

NOTE OF CAUTION Concerning COVID-19

At the date of this Notice and the accompanying Management Information Circular it is the intention of the Company to hold the Meeting at the location stated above in this Notice. In order to ensure the safety of our employees, shareholders and guests, all current coronavirus (COVID-19) ("COVID- 19") regulations and guidance in place at the time of the annual meeting will be in effect on site. In light of the continued risks posed by COVID-19, we ask shareholders to consider voting their shares by proxy and not attending the meeting in person. Shareholders who do wish to attend the Meeting in person should carefully consider and follow the instructions of the federal Public Health Agency of Canada: (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid- 19.html).

We ask that shareholders also review and follow the instructions of any regional health authorities of the Province of British Columbia, including the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, the Fraser Health Authority and any other health authority holding jurisdiction over the areas you must travel through to attend the Meeting. Please do not attend the Meeting in person if you are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by submitting their completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) prior