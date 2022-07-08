Log in
    GIII   CA75888V1004

REGEN III CORP.

(GIII)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:07 2022-07-08 pm EDT
0.9100 CAD   +1.11%
03:54pREGEN III : Proxy
PU
03:44pREGEN III : Notice of Meeting
PU
07/05OTC Markets Group Welcomes ReGen III Corp. to OTCQX
AQ
ReGen III : Proxy

07/08/2022 | 03:54pm EDT
REGEN III CORP.

Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on July 29, 2022

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder; however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.-------

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 11:00 am, Vancouver time on July 27, 2022.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

To Vote Using the Internet

Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone

Go to the following web site:

telephone.

www.investorvote.com

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

Smartphone?

Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

To Receive Documents

Electronically

  • You can enroll to receive future securityholder communications electronically by visiting www.investorcentre.com.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management Nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of ReGen III Corp. (the "Company")

OR

Print the name of the person you are

hereby appoint: Greg Clarkes, or failing this person, Larry Van Hatten, or

appointing if this person is someone

failing this person, Christina Boddy, or failing this person, Mark Redcliffe (the

other than the Management

"Management Nominees")

Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at the offices of the Company, 1750 - 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6, on July 29, 2022 at 11:00 am, Vancouver time and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at five (5).

2. Election of Directors

-------

Fold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01.

Greg Clarkes

02.

Catherine Banat

03. Jose Luis Salinas Lanfranco

04.

Bob Rennie

05.

Larry Van Hatten

Withhold

For

3. Re-appointment of Auditors

To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan (as Amended)

To ratify, confirm and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder

Signature(s)

Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would NOT like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

I S G Q

3 4 3 5 9 9

A R 2

Disclaimer

ReGen III Corp. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 19:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
