REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST
PRESENTATION OF FORCAST TO THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LIMITED
COMPANY-Regency Alliance Insurance plc
PERIOD: 4th Quarter 2022
Forecast Profit and Loss Information
Gross Premium Earned
Net Premium
Net Claims Incurred
Investment/Other income
Net Operating Income
Commission Incurred
Underwriting /Management Expenses
Profit Before Taxation
Forecast Taxation
Profit After Taxation
Cash flow Information
Operating Cashflow before Working Capital Changes Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Net Decrease in Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash/Bank Balances at the Beginning of period Cash/Bank Balances at the End of the period
5,283,311,478
3,381,319,346
1,162,328,525
359,053,848
2,578,044,669
583,277,587
1,183,461,771
811,305,311
64,904,425
746,400,886
321,201,039
428,268,052
-
(259,725,354)
168,542,697
376,520,523
545,063,220
Prepared by
A
INA SUND AY
Approved by
O
YADIRAN KEHINDE
Disclaimer
Regal Insurance plc published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:49:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
3 055 M
7,14 M
7,14 M
Net income 2021
322 M
0,75 M
0,75 M
Net cash 2021
2 256 M
5,27 M
5,27 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 667 M
3,90 M
3,90 M
EV / Sales 2020
-0,10x
EV / Sales 2021
0,37x
Nbr of Employees
123
Free-Float
-
