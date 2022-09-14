REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

Forecast Profit and Loss Information

Gross Premium Earned

Net Premium

Net Claims Incurred

Investment/Other income

Net Operating Income

Commission Incurred

Underwriting /Management Expenses

Profit Before Taxation

Forecast Taxation

Profit After Taxation

Cash flow Information

Operating Cashflow before Working Capital Changes Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Net Decrease in Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash/Bank Balances at the Beginning of period Cash/Bank Balances at the End of the period