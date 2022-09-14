Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Regency Alliance Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGALINS   NGREGALINS04

REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC

(REGALINS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
0.2500 NGN    0.00%
11:50aREGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
07/29Regency Alliance Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

09/14/2022 | 11:50am EDT
PRESENTATION OF FORCAST TO THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LIMITED

COMPANY-Regency Alliance Insurance plc

PERIOD: 4th Quarter 2022

Forecast Profit and Loss Information

Gross Premium Earned

Net Premium

Net Claims Incurred

Investment/Other income

Net Operating Income

Commission Incurred

Underwriting /Management Expenses

Profit Before Taxation

Forecast Taxation

Profit After Taxation

Cash flow Information

Operating Cashflow before Working Capital Changes Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Net Decrease in Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash/Bank Balances at the Beginning of period Cash/Bank Balances at the End of the period

5,283,311,478

3,381,319,346

1,162,328,525

359,053,848

2,578,044,669

583,277,587

1,183,461,771

811,305,311

64,904,425

746,400,886

321,201,039

428,268,052

-

(259,725,354)

168,542,697

376,520,523

545,063,220

Prepared by

AINA SUNDAY

Approved by

OYADIRAN KEHINDE

Disclaimer

Regal Insurance plc published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 055 M 7,14 M 7,14 M
Net income 2021 322 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
Net cash 2021 2 256 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 667 M 3,90 M 3,90 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float -
Chart REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olubiyi O. Otegbeye CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Kehinde O. Oyadiran Executive Director-Finance & Administration
Clem Baiye Chairman
Martina Sunmbo Adeleke Divisional Director-Technical Operations
Sammy Olaniyi Executive Director & Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENCY ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC-50.98%4
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-7.67%80 087
CHUBB LIMITED1.90%78 408
ALLIANZ SE-15.97%70 371
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.67%66 537
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-3.94%21 431