Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regency Centers Corporation    REG

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regency Centers : 2020 Common & Preferred Stock Tax Info

01/25/2021 | 03:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

For immediate release

Christy McElroy

904 598 7616

ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com

REGENCY CENTERS ANNOUNCES TAX INFORMATION FOR 2020 DISTRIBUTIONS

Jacksonville, FL. (January 21, 2021) - Regency Centers Corporation (The "Company") (NASDAQ:REG) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to holders of its common stock.

Regency Centers Corporation Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103

Unrecapt

Total

Distribution

Total

Section

Section

Record

Payable

Distribution

Allocated to

Ordinary

Capital

1250

Nontaxable

199A

Date

Date

Per Share

2020

Dividends

Gain Distr.

Gain(1)

Distributions

Dividends(2)

2/24/2020

3/5/2020

$0.5950

$0.5950

$0.5950

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.5950

5/18/2020

5/26/2020

$0.5950

$0.5950

$0.5950

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.5950

8/14/2020

8/24/2020

$0.5950

$0.5950

$0.5950

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.5950

12/16/2020

1/5/2021

$0.5950

$0.4050

$0.4050

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.4050

TOTALS

$2.3800

$2.1900

$2.1900

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$2.1900

  1. This is the amount included in the Total Capital Gain Distribution that is Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain.
  2. This amount represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in Ordinary Dividends.

Please note, of the $0.5950 per share dividend declared for holders of record on December 16, 2020 and paid on January 5, 2021, $0.4050 is reported for income tax purposes in 2020 with the remaining $0.1900 to be reported in 2021.

This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting related to distributions made by the Company. Taxability of 2020 distributions is not necessarily indicative of taxability of future distributions. The tax information provided herein should not be construed as tax advice and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered,self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

###

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 21 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 08:57:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
03:57aREGENCY CENTERS : 2020 Common & Preferred Stock Tax Info
PU
01/21Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2020 Distributions
GL
01/19REGENCY CENTERS CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulatio..
AQ
01/19REGENCY CENTERS : Provides an Update on Financing Activity, Property Transaction..
AQ
01/14REGENCY CENTERS : Philadelphia Team Supports 'Women Against Abuse' Nonprofit
PU
01/13REGENCY CENTERS : Lidl Food Market Opens Doors at Regency's Takoma Park
PU
01/06REGENCY CENTERS : Mellody Farm Shopping Center Receives ICSC Global Award
PU
2020REGENCY CENTERS : Truist Securities Adjusts Regency Centers PT to $50 From $45, ..
MT
2020REGENCY CENTERS : Heather Brooker and Village at La Floresta Host Virtual Holida..
PU
2020Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conferen..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 002 M - -
Net income 2020 36,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 188x
Yield 2020 5,07%
Capitalization 7 941 M 7 941 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,19 $
Last Close Price 46,93 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
James D. Thompson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION2.94%7 941
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC11.97%31 334
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.62%18 462
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST5.56%11 111
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION10.99%7 205
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-1.71%6 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ