Regency Centers : 2020 Common & Preferred Stock Tax Info

REGENCY CENTERS ANNOUNCES TAX INFORMATION FOR 2020 DISTRIBUTIONS

Jacksonville, FL. (January 21, 2021) - Regency Centers Corporation (The "Company") (NASDAQ:REG) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to holders of its common stock.

Regency Centers Corporation Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103

Unrecapt Total Distribution Total Section Section Record Payable Distribution Allocated to Ordinary Capital 1250 Nontaxable 199A Date Date Per Share 2020 Dividends Gain Distr. Gain(1) Distributions Dividends(2) 2/24/2020 3/5/2020 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5950 5/18/2020 5/26/2020 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5950 8/14/2020 8/24/2020 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.5950 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5950 12/16/2020 1/5/2021 $0.5950 $0.4050 $0.4050 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.4050 TOTALS $2.3800 $2.1900 $2.1900 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $2.1900

This is the amount included in the Total Capital Gain Distribution that is Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain. This amount represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in Ordinary Dividends.

Please note, of the $0.5950 per share dividend declared for holders of record on December 16, 2020 and paid on January 5, 2021, $0.4050 is reported for income tax purposes in 2020 with the remaining $0.1900 to be reported in 2021.

This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting related to distributions made by the Company. Taxability of 2020 distributions is not necessarily indicative of taxability of future distributions. The tax information provided herein should not be construed as tax advice and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered,self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

