Regency Centers : 2023 1Q Transcript

Lisa Palmer - Regency Centers Corporation - President, CEO & Non Independent Director

Thank you, Christy. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to report another solid quarter with positive results. Yes, we acknowledge there is uncertainty in the economic outlook, especially given the recent bank turmoil. So we do continue to look for signs of softening in our business. But to date, we haven't seen it. Operational trends remain positive, and this is consistent with our update a quarter ago. And in fact, with 3 more months in the book, we have even more conviction in our outlook for this year. Tenant demand for space in our centers remains strong, sustaining the momentum in our leasing pipelines and also in our ability to drive base rent growth.

This is the case across our entire operating portfolio as well as within our development and redevelopment program. We've seen continuing outperformance in tenant sales as well, which have resulted in higher percentage rents, especially in restaurant and grocery. We believe this reflects strength in those categories as well as an ability of consumers in our trade areas to absorb elevated inflationary impacts. As we discussed in our last call, we are seeing more activity related to tenant bankruptcies, most recently with a widely anticipated filing from Bed Bath & Beyond nearly 2 weeks ago.

But none of this activity has been a surprise to us as these retailers have been on our watch list for some time. And as Alan will discuss, our teams have been proactive and we're seeing strong demand from tenants to backfill the space. Regency's relatively limited exposure to these bankruptcies is not by accident or luck, it is the result of proactive asset and portfolio management over a long period of time as the quality of our assets and locations gives us the advantage and the ability to be selective in the merchandising of our centers.

We believe that our in-place tenant roster today is as strong as it's ever been. One change that we have seen since our update last quarter is in regard to the transaction markets. You may recall that I commented that we were starting to see increased activity and competitive bidding situations returning. But that was pretty short-lived as within weeks after that, the transaction market was again impacted by uncertainty and instability in the financing markets. I was hoping that today we'd have more concrete data points to share with you, but transaction volumes remain very thin.

That said, we remain on our front foot from an investment perspective. As Nick will discuss in a few minutes, the team is hard at work finding new opportunities to invest our free cash flow and grow our development and redevelopment pipelines. This has long been a core competency of Regency, as many of you on this call are aware. And I'm proud of our industry-leading team and a long track record of successful execution. In summary, we believe that given the positive structural trends supporting continued tenant demand in suburban trade areas, we and the shopping center sector as a whole, are in an enviable position with greater resistance to potential adverse economic and capital markets impacts.

And further, we also believe Regency benefits from competitive advantages, including the exceptional quality of our assets and our people, our liquidity, access to capital and balance sheet strength that uniquely positions us to be opportunistic while still delivering quality results. Alan?

Alan Todd Roth - Regency Centers Corporation - Executive VP of National Property Operations & East Region President

Thank you, Lisa. And good morning, everyone. The positive leasing and retail environment we experienced last year has continued as evidenced by another quarter of strong operational trends. Leasing activity remains robust with new leasing volume 20% above our historical first quarter average. Activity was led by continued strength in shop leasing, where occupancy was up another 20 basis points in the quarter on top of a 200-basis point increase during 2022.

Cash rent spreads remain healthy. And importantly, our GAAP and net effective rent spreads were both, in the mid-teens in Q1 and on a trailing 12-month basis. The GAAP and net effective rent spread metrics are the most reflective of our ability to drive base rent growth while prudently

