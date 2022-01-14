Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regency Centers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regency Centers : Alta Performance to Open First Brick-and-Mortar at Shops at Saugus

01/14/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regency's Shops at Saugus is excited to welcome local, small business, Alta Performance, to the Saugus, MA-based shopping center in mid-February. A community-centric performance center that helps high-achieving athletes build strength and improve their athletic performance, Alta offers a welcoming environment that encourages teamwork and collaboration. This will be the concept's first brick-and-mortar location.


Whether clients are training for a specific sport or looking to improve their overall fitness, Alta Performance's multidisciplinary approach makes it convenient for athletes to have access to strength and conditioning, rehab and recovery, and volleyball training - all under one roof.


Founded and owned by Shannon Glass-Smythe, a Licensed Physical Therapist and longtime lover of health and fitness, Alta was created with the intention of creating opportunities for those who might not otherwise have access to fitness programs.

Alta Performance will make a fantastic addition to Shops at Saugus," said David Sherin, Sr. Leasing Agent. "Owner Shannon Glass-Smythe's offerings, expertise, and commitment to providing quality, accessible, fitness programs will be an incredible asset to the Saugus community.

A service-oriented center with retailers catering to women and children, highly visible from Route 1, Shops at Saugus is anchored by key retailers including Trader Joe's, La-Z-Boy, Petsmart, Supercuts, European Wax Center, Massage Envy, Crumbl Cookies, Starbucks, Harrow's Chicken Pies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Border Cafe.


Learn more about Shops at Saugus here, and contact Sean Mirkov at SeanMirkov@regencycenters.com for leasing opportunities.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
01:32pREGENCY CENTERS : Alta Performance to Open First Brick-and-Mortar at Shops at Saugus
PU
01/12REGENCY CENTERS : Acquires Long Island Portfolio for $130 Million
PU
01/12REGENCY CENTERS : Provides an Update on Recent Transaction Activity - Form 8-K
PU
01/12REGENCY CENTERS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12Regency Centers Provides an Update on Recent Transaction Activity
GL
01/12Regency Centers Corporation acquired portfolio of four grocery-anchored neighborhood ce..
CI
01/12An unknown buyer acquired Costa Verde Center in San Diego, California from Regency Cent..
CI
01/06REGENCY CENTERS CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04REGENCY CENTERS : Ballard Blocks Hosts Community Donation Drive in Seattle, WA
PU
01/04Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 109 M - -
Net income 2021 370 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 13 153 M 13 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 77,04 $
Average target price 80,17 $
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Thompson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION1.45%13 153
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.1.35%53 562
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.55%18 126
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION2.35%15 552
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.49%9 972
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-1.54%8 312