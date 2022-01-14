Regency Centers : Alta Performance to Open First Brick-and-Mortar at Shops at Saugus

Regency's Shops at Saugus is excited to welcome local, small business, Alta Performance, to the Saugus, MA-based shopping center in mid-February. A community-centric performance center that helps high-achieving athletes build strength and improve their athletic performance, Alta offers a welcoming environment that encourages teamwork and collaboration. This will be the concept's first brick-and-mortar location.



Whether clients are training for a specific sport or looking to improve their overall fitness, Alta Performance's multidisciplinary approach makes it convenient for athletes to have access to strength and conditioning, rehab and recovery, and volleyball training - all under one roof.



Founded and owned by Shannon Glass-Smythe, a Licensed Physical Therapist and longtime lover of health and fitness, Alta was created with the intention of creating opportunities for those who might not otherwise have access to fitness programs.

Alta Performance will make a fantastic addition to Shops at Saugus," said David Sherin, Sr. Leasing Agent. "Owner Shannon Glass-Smythe's offerings, expertise, and commitment to providing quality, accessible, fitness programs will be an incredible asset to the Saugus community.

A service-oriented center with retailers catering to women and children, highly visible from Route 1, Shops at Saugus is anchored by key retailers including Trader Joe's, La-Z-Boy, Petsmart, Supercuts, European Wax Center, Massage Envy, Crumbl Cookies, Starbucks, Harrow's Chicken Pies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Border Cafe.



Learn more about Shops at Saugus here, and contact Sean Mirkov at SeanMirkov@regencycenters.com for leasing opportunities.