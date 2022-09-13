Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regency Centers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
63.19 USD   +1.46%
08:31aRegency Centers Announces Leadership Promotions and Expanded Roles
GL
09/07REGENCY CENTERS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07REGENCY CENTERS : September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regency Centers Announces Leadership Promotions and Expanded Roles

09/13/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced the following forthcoming leadership promotions, effective January 1, 2023, as well as an expansion of roles on our investments team.

  • Patrick Conway will become Managing Director, West Region. Since 2020, Patrick has been a Senior Vice President and Senior Market Officer, overseeing operating properties and redevelopment projects within Regency’s Western Region. He joined Regency as a Vice President in 2011, prior to which he spent two decades in real estate development.
  • Andre Koleszar will become Managing Director, Southeast Region. Since 2016, Andre has been a Senior Vice President and Senior Market Officer, overseeing operating properties and redevelopment projects within Regency’s Southeast Region. He joined the Company as a Leasing Agent in 2005, and was promoted to Vice President in 2008. Prior to Regency, Andre spent several years in private equity focusing on leasing and transactions.
  • John Mehigan and Chris Widmayer, both Senior Vice President of Investments, have transitioned into elevated and expanded roles. Going forward, both will have greater responsibilities in national investment strategy including development and capital allocation.

These promotions and expansion of current roles follow previously-announced changes to Regency’s executive management team, which will also be effective January 1, 2023. These include the retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Thompson, and the promotions of Alan Roth to Executive Vice President, National Property Operations and East Region President, and Nick Wibbenmeyer to Executive Vice President, West Region President.

“Patrick, Andre, John and Chris are all proven real estate professionals with extensive experience in the industry. I’m proud to see their contributions recognized as they take on bigger roles and responsibilities at Regency,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented senior leaders that continue to grow within our organization.”

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com

Eric Davidson
904 598 7829
EricDavidson@regencycenters.com


All news about REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
08:31aRegency Centers Announces Leadership Promotions and Expanded Roles
GL
09/07REGENCY CENTERS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
09/07REGENCY CENTERS : September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
08/30REGENCY CENTERS : Baybrook East Joint Announcement with Regency Centers, CDC Houston, and ..
PU
08/29Morgan Stanley Adjusts Regency Centers Price Target to $62 From $57.50, Maintains Equal..
MT
08/22Truist Securities Adjusts Regency Centers' Price Target to $75 From $67, Reiterates Buy..
MT
08/08UBS Adjusts Regency Centers Price Target to $66 From $64, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/05REGENCY CENTERS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Regency Centers Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februa..
CI
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Regency Centers Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 170 M - -
Net income 2022 452 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 10 813 M 10 813 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 63,19 $
Average target price 70,14 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Thompson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-16.14%10 813