Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Regency Centers Corp (Company), ISIN BRR1EGBDR003, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,670000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,10830321 per BDR.