Regency Centers : Chasewood Plaza Opens EllaB Pop-Up Shop After Connecting via Instagram

Now more than ever, brands are utilizing temporary, pop-up retail spaces as unique opportunities to reach varying customer bases and sell their products in new environments. At Regency's Chasewood Plaza shopping center, EllaB Boutique - a locally owned women's apparel boutique in Jupiter, FL - is giving the pop-up business model a shot.

Created by co-owners Alissa Pavao and Alyssa Kontodaskalakis, the boutique's flagship storefront opened its doors back in 2016, located just a few minutes up the road from Chasewood Plaza. In addition to the shop's locally beloved collection of apparel and accessories, both of its locations also utilize a dual-business approach to include the duo's tanning salon, Boca Tanning Club , under the same roof.





Not unlike the origin stories of many of today's pop-up retail experiences, this partnership got its start thanks to the power of social media, when Natalie Anthony - Regency's Leasing Representative in Boca Raton, FL - formed a personal interest in the shop's merchandise collection while scrolling through Instagram.



I happened to stumble upon the EllaB account after seeing them featured in a post by someone I follow, and reached out to them via the Instagram Direct Message feature,' said I happened to stumble upon the EllaB account after seeing them featured in a post by someone I follow, and reached out to them via the Instagram Direct Message feature,' said Natalie Anthony . 'I fell in love with their product line and overall branding, and decided to tell them about a vacancy we had at Chasewood, right next door to Orangetheory Fitness . I'm so glad I followed my gut and asked them to pop-up, because I had a feeling it would be successful - and I was right!