    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
Regency Centers : Chasewood Plaza Opens EllaB Pop-Up Shop After Connecting via Instagram

08/18/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
Now more than ever, brands are utilizing temporary, pop-up retail spaces as unique opportunities to reach varying customer bases and sell their products in new environments. At Regency's Chasewood Plaza shopping center, EllaB Boutique - a locally owned women's apparel boutique in Jupiter, FL - is giving the pop-up business model a shot.
Created by co-owners Alissa Pavao and Alyssa Kontodaskalakis, the boutique's flagship storefront opened its doors back in 2016, located just a few minutes up the road from Chasewood Plaza. In addition to the shop's locally beloved collection of apparel and accessories, both of its locations also utilize a dual-business approach to include the duo's tanning salon, Boca Tanning Club, under the same roof.
Not unlike the origin stories of many of today's pop-up retail experiences, this partnership got its start thanks to the power of social media, when Natalie Anthony - Regency's Leasing Representative in Boca Raton, FL - formed a personal interest in the shop's merchandise collection while scrolling through Instagram.

I happened to stumble upon the EllaB account after seeing them featured in a post by someone I follow, and reached out to them via the Instagram Direct Message feature,' said Natalie Anthony. 'I fell in love with their product line and overall branding, and decided to tell them about a vacancy we had at Chasewood, right next door to Orangetheory Fitness. I'm so glad I followed my gut and asked them to pop-up, because I had a feeling it would be successful - and I was right!

The pop-up - which held its grand opening on July 8th and will be open through at least early November - has already seen excellent foot traffic, helping EllaB acquire a brand-new customer base.
Popping up at Chasewood Plaza has been amazing so far,' said Alyssa Kontodaskalakis, Co-Owner, EllaB Boutique. 'Although Chasewood is pretty close to our flagship shop, being here has allowed us to reach a whole new clientele with different styles and tastes, which has been a fun opportunity to merchandise this location in a new way. Our close proximity to merchants like Publix, Orangetheory Fitness and Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa has been incredibly beneficial for our foot traffic as well.
The strongest retail hub on Indiantown Road, Chasewood Plaza is located near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike and features key retailers including Publix, PetSmart, BurgerFi, Carvel Ice Cream, First Watch Restaurant, Jersey Mike's Subs, Gamestop, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and more.
To learn more about nationwide pop-up retail opportunities with Regency Centers, email Marketing@RegencyCenters.com.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 17:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
