Regency Centers : Chasewood Plaza Opens EllaB Pop-Up Shop After Connecting via Instagram





Not unlike the origin stories of many of today's pop-up retail experiences, this partnership got its start thanks to the power of social media, when Natalie Anthony - Regency's Leasing Representative in Boca Raton, FL - formed a personal interest in the shop's merchandise collection while scrolling through Instagram.



I happened to stumble upon the EllaB account after seeing them featured in a post by someone I follow, and reached out to them via the Instagram Direct Message feature,' said Natalie Anthony . 'I fell in love with their product line and overall branding, and decided to tell them about a vacancy we had at Chasewood, right next door to Orangetheory Fitness . I'm so glad I followed my gut and asked them to pop-up, because I had a feeling it would be successful - and I was right!