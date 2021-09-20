Regency Centers : Healthy Eatery Crisp & Green to Open at Regency's Mockingbird Commons

Regency is excited to welcome Crisp & Green to Mockingbird Commons shopping center this fall. Serving up sustainable, made-from-scratch healthy fare, the community-focused, fast casual restaurant boasts a nutritious menu featuring salads, grain bowls, smoothies and more. This will mark the restaurant's second location in the Dallas area.



Founded in Wayzata, MN in 2016, Crisp & Green believes that every community should have access to convenient, healthy choices and resources that make a positive impact on their lives.

Crisp & Green will make such a wonderful addition to the shopping center," said Brian Landru, Senior Leasing Agent . "The concept's healthy meal options and commitment to wellness align greatly with the values of our community, and we've heard nothing about excitement about its impending opening.



Outside of its tasty food offerings, the restaurant chain is known for its frequent partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers, through which it offers complimentary workouts typically held near the restaurant on patios or in parking lots. There are currently 11 Crisp & Green locations open across three states, with 50+ additional nationwide locations projected to open in or after 2022.

We have enjoyed working with Regency Centers to open this new location at Mockingbird Commons," said Blake Graves, Franchisee. "The team has been extremely helpful throughout the entire process and we look forward to welcoming the public into the store this coming fall.A well-established shopping center at a high-traffic intersection in a densely populated, affluent area, Mockingbird Commons is anchored by key retailers including Tom Thumb Einstein Bros Bagels , and more.

Learn more about the shopping center here.