Regency Centers : Hosts East San Marco Groundbreaking Event in Jacksonville, FL

On Tuesday, February 16th, Regency held its highly anticipated groundbreaking event on the site of what will be the East San Marco shopping center. The private ceremony featured key Regency Centers members in addition to Publix representatives and members of the San Marco community.

We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking event with Regency Centers in the San Marco community of Jacksonville,' said Steve Walker, Regional Director at Publix. 'The opening of this new location will give Publix the opportunity to continue providing legendary service to our loyal customers.

Located at 2039 Hendricks Ave in Jacksonville, East San Marco will feature a two-story Publix that will anchor 60,000 SF of retail space to include a blend of grocery, retail, and essential services in the historic San Marco neighborhood. This dense urban site sits in close proximity to downtown, as well as the vibrant community of Riverside and Five Points.

San Marco has deserved this project for a long time,' said

. 'There has been so much work behind the scenes to make this a reality for a number of years, that included invaluable feedback and assistance from our neighbors and stakeholders. East San Marco will become great example of collaboration from a fantastic group of people, serving a community long overdue for a place like this.

In addition to a one-story 1,430 SF Publix Liquor store, the shopping center will also include an Orangetheory Fitness center. Additional merchants have yet to be unveiled.

For leasing inquiries, please contact Eric Apple at EricApple@RegencyCenters.com, or call 904-598-7450.