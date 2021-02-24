Log in
Regency Centers : Hosts East San Marco Groundbreaking Event in Jacksonville, FL

02/24/2021 | 03:33pm EST
On Tuesday, February 16th, Regency held its highly anticipated groundbreaking event on the site of what will be the East San Marco shopping center. The private ceremony featured key Regency Centers members in addition to Publix representatives and members of the San Marco community.

We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking event with Regency Centers in the San Marco community of Jacksonville,' said Steve Walker, Regional Director at Publix. 'The opening of this new location will give Publix the opportunity to continue providing legendary service to our loyal customers.

Located at 2039 Hendricks Ave in Jacksonville, East San Marco will feature a two-story Publix that will anchor 60,000 SF of retail space to include a blend of grocery, retail, and essential services in the historic San Marco neighborhood. This dense urban site sits in close proximity to downtown, as well as the vibrant community of Riverside and Five Points.

San Marco has deserved this project for a long time,' said Patrick McKinley, Vice President, Market Officer. 'There has been so much work behind the scenes to make this a reality for a number of years, that included invaluable feedback and assistance from our neighbors and stakeholders. East San Marco will become great example of collaboration from a fantastic group of people, serving a community long overdue for a place like this.

In addition to a one-story 1,430 SF Publix Liquor store, the shopping center will also include an Orangetheory Fitness center. Additional merchants have yet to be unveiled.

For leasing inquiries, please contact Eric Apple at EricApple@RegencyCenters.com, or call 904-598-7450.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 20:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 992 M - -
Net income 2021 141 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 68,2x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 9 353 M 9 353 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,19 $
Last Close Price 55,22 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Thompson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION18.03%9 353
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC34.99%39 470
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST2.69%19 292
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.63%10 102
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION21.25%8 023
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.10.24%7 907
