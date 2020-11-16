Regency Centers : Investor Presentation November 2020 0 11/16/2020 | 05:53pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation November 2020 Pablo Plaza | Jacksonville, FL Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Disclosures Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Regency's future events, developments, or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "guidance," and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained, and it is possible actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Our operations are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those listed below. When considering an investment in our securities, you should carefully read and consider these risks, together with all other information in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings and submissions to the SEC, which provide much more information and detail on the risks described below. If any of the events described in the following risk factors actually occur, our business, financial condition or operating results, as well as the market price of our securities, could be materially adversely affected. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and Regency undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. These risks and events include, without limitation: Risks Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic Pandemics or other health crises, such as the current COVID-19 crisis, may adversely affect our tenants' financial condition, the profitability of our properties, our access to the capital markets and could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition. Risk Factors Related to the Retail Industry Economic and market conditions may adversely affect the retail industry and consequently reduce our revenues and cash flow, and increase our operating expenses; Shifts in retail sales and delivery methods between brick and mortar stores, e-commerce, home delivery, and curbside pick-up may adversely impact our revenues and cash flows; Changing economic and detail market conditions in geographic areas where our properties are concentrated may reduce our revenues and cash flow; Our success depends on the success and continued presence of "anchor" tenants; A significant percentage of our revenues are derived from smaller "shop space" tenants and our net income may be adversely impacted if our smaller shop tenants are not successful; We may be unable to collect balances due from tenants in bankruptcy. Risk Factors Related to Real Estate Investments and Operations We are subject to numerous laws and regulations that may adversely affect our operations or expose us to liability; Our real estate assets may decline in value and be subject to impairment losses which may reduce our net income; We face risks associated with development, redevelopment and expansion of properties; We face risks associated with the development of mixed-use commercial properties; We face risks associated with the acquisition of properties; We face risks if we expand into new markets; We may be unable to sell properties when desired because of market conditions; Certain of the properties in our portfolio are subject to ground leases; if we are unable to renew a ground lease, purchase the fee simple interest, or are found to be in breach of a ground lease, we may be adversely affected; Climate change may adversely impact our properties directly and may lead to additional compliance obligations and costs as well as additional taxes and fees; Geographic concentration of our properties makes our business more vulnerable to natural disasters, severe weather conditions and climate change; An uninsured loss or a loss that exceeds the insurance coverage on our properties may subject us to loss of capital and revenue on those properties; Loss of our key personnel may adversely affect our business and operations; We face competition from numerous sources, including other REITs and other real estate owners; Costs of environmental remediation may reduce our cash flow available for distribution to stock and unit holders; Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and fire, safety and other regulations may require us to make unexpected expenditures; The unauthorized access, use, theft or destruction of tenant or employee personal, financial or other data or of Regency's proprietary or confidential information stored in our information systems or by third parties on our behalf could impact our reputation and brand and expose us to potential liability and loss of revenues. Risk Factors Related to Our Partnership and Joint Ventures We do not have voting control over all of the properties owned in our co-investment partnerships and joint ventures, so we are unable to ensure that our objectives will be pursued; The termination of our partnerships may adversely affect our cash flow, operating results, and our ability to make distributions to stock and unit holders. Risk Factors Related to Funding Strategies and Capital Structure Our ability to sell properties and fund acquisitions and developments may be adversely impacted by higher market capitalization rates and lower NOI at our properties which may dilute earnings; We may acquire properties or portfolios of properties through tax-deferred contribution transactions, which may result in stockholder dilution and limit our ability to sell such assets; We depend on external sources of capital, which may not be available in the future on favorable terms or at all; Our debt financing may adversely affect our business and financial condition; Covenants in our debt agreements may restrict our operating activities and adversely affect our financial condition; Increases in interest rates would cause our borrowing costs to rise and negatively impact our results of operations; Hedging activity may expose us to risks, including the risks that a counterparty will not perform and that the hedge will not perform and that the hedge will not yield the economic benefits we anticipate, which may adversely affect us; The interest rates on our Unsecured Credit facilities as well as on our variable rate mortgages and interest rate swaps might change based on changes to the method in which LIBOR or its replacement rate is determined. Risk Factors Related to our Company and the Market Price for Our Securities Changes in economic and market conditions may adversely affect the market price of our securities; There is no assurance that we will continue to pay dividends at historical rates; Enhanced focus on corporate responsibility and sustainability, specifically related to environmental, social and governance matters, may impose additional costs and expose us to new risks. Risk Factors Related to Laws and Regulations If the Parent Company fails to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, it would be subject to federal income tax at regular corporate rates; Recent changes to the U.S. tax laws may have a significant negative impact on the overall economy, our tenants, our investors, and our business; Dividends paid by REITs generally do not qualify for reduced tax rates; Certain foreign stockholders may be subject to U.S. federal income tax on gain recognized on a disposition of our common stock if we do not qualify as a "domestically controlled" REIT; Legislative or other actions affecting REITs may have a negative effect on us; Complying with REIT requirements may limit our ability to hedge effectively and may cause us to incur tax liabilities; Restrictions on the ownership of the Parent Company's capital stock to preserve its REIT status may delay or prevent a change in control; The issuance of the Parent Company's capital stock may delay or prevent a change in control. Non-GAAP disclosure We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We do not consider non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is they may exclude significant expense and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management's judgment about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures we use to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of the Company. Nareit FFO is a commonly used measure of REIT performance, which the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") defines as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains on sale and impairments of real estate, net of tax, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Regency computes Nareit FFO for all periods presented in accordance with Nareit's definition. Since Nareit FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and gains on sales and impairments of real estate, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, acquisition and development activities, and financing costs. This provides a perspective of the Company's financial performance not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Thus, Nareit FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's operating performance, which does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP; and, therefore, should not be considered a substitute measure of cash flows from operations. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Nareit FFO. Core Operating Earnings is an additional performance measure that excludes from Nareit FFO: (i) transaction related income or expenses (ii) gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt; (iii) certain non-cash components of earnings derived from above and below market rent amortization, straight-line rents, and amortization of mark-to- market of debt adjustments; and (iv) other amounts as they occur. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income to Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings. NOVEMBER 2020 2 INVESTOR PRESENTATION Regency Overview (1) R E G E N C Y AT A G L A N C E 1963 REG S&P 500 $11B+ 400+ Founded Nasdaq Member Total Market Cap properties located across the country >93% 56M+ SF 8000+ $22+ 80% Leased Total GLA Total Tenants PSF Average of properties are Village at La Floresta | Los Angeles, CA Annual Base Rent grocery anchored NOVEMBER 2020 3 (1) As of 9/30/2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATION Regency's Unequaled Strategic Advantages High Quality Open-Air Shopping Center Portfolio 80% grocery-anchored neighborhood & community centers

grocery-anchored neighborhood & community centers Necessity, service, convenience, and value retailers serving the essential needs of our communities

Well located in highly affluent and dense infill trade areas Strong Value Creation Pipeline Deep pipeline of flexible development and redevelopment opportunities

Well-positioned to create value over the long-term Balance Sheet and Liquidity Strength n Low leverage with limited near-term maturities n Debt to EBITDAre of 5.9x ~$1.5B of immediate liquidity, including $280M of cash and $1.2B of revolver availability Best-In-Class Operating Platform n 22 offices throughout the country working with tenants and vendors at 400+ properties n Unparalleled team of experienced professionals with local expertise and strong tenant relationships n Intense asset management model has enabled close communication with tenants throughout the pandemic NOVEMBER 2020 4 As of 9/30/2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATION This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:52:02 UTC 0 All news about REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION 05:53p REGENCY CENTERS : Investor Presentation November 2020 PU 11/13 REGENCY CENTERS TO PRESENT AT NAREIT : 2020 Virtual Investor Conference AQ 11/13 REGENCY CENTERS TO PRESENT AT NAREIT : 2020 Virtual Investor Conference GL 11/10 REGENCY CENTERS : 2020 3Q Transcript PU 11/06 REGENCY CENTERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an.. AQ 11/06 REGENCY CENTERS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation.. AQ 11/05 REGENCY CENTERS : 2020 3Q Quarterly Supplemental PU 11/05 REGENCY CENTERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 11/05 REGENCY CENTERS : COVID-19 Business Update November 2020 PU 11/05 REGENCY CENTERS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Business Updat.. AQ