Regency Centers : J.Crew Factory to Join Regency's The Gallery at Westbury Plaza

Regency's The Gallery at Westbury Plaza is thrilled to welcome J.Crew Factory to the Garden City, NY-based shopping center. The popular clothing, shoes, jewelry, and accessories retailer for men, women, and children of all ages is projected to open its doors in late October and comprise of 4,826 SF. This will mark the first J.Crew Factory location within the Regency Centers portfolio.

We couldn't be happier for J.Crew Factory to be part of The Gallery at Westbury Plaza, and we're excited for what they will offer to the daily shopping experience here," said Sean Mirkov, Leasing Agent . "They will make a great addition to our already impressive tenant lineup, and we look forward to further developing this relationship throughout the Regency portfolio.

Photo: J.Crew Factory

Boasting 170+ J.Crew Factory storefronts nationwide, the outlet retailer believes that "shopping should be a fun way to pick up classic styles that can't be beat." From sophisticated office wear and cozy loungewear to summer staples and everyday styles, the internationally known shopping destination provides a one-stop shop for "getting dressed without the stress," and offers deals and discounts every day.

Photo: J.Crew Factory

We're so excited about our new J.Crew Factory location at The Gallery at Westbury Plaza," said Taylor Pigman, Marketing Representative. "We're thrilled to open our doors to the community, and can't wait for our customers to shop during our opening weekend.

Photo: J.Crew Factory

Located a half mile from Roosevelt Field Mall on Old Country Road, The Gallery at Westbury Plaza features a powerful merchant lineup including Trader Joe's, The Container Store, Homegoods, Nordstrom Rack, Bloomingdales, Saks off Fifth, Starbucks, Orvis, Old Navy, Land's End, Ulta, Levi's, and more.



Learn more about The Gallery at Westbury Plaza here.