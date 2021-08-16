Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regency Centers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Regency Centers : Mellody Farm Makes Top 10 Retail Experiences List by Chain Store Age

08/16/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
Over the past few weeks, Chain Store Age has been rolling out its picks for Physical Retail's Most Engaging Centers, and Regency is proud to announce that Mellody Farm - a premier open-air shopping and dining destination in Vernon Hills, IL - made the list at number nine. The nation's leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, Chain Store Age analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate.

Featuring unique merchandising, outdoor gathering areas, and many 'Instagrammable moments,' Mellody Farm is a transformative shopping experience in Chicagoland, offering 270K SF of retail space and 260+ luxury apartments. Boasting a star-studded merchant lineup including Whole Foods, REI, West Elm, Barnes & Noble, Nordstrom Rack, Homegoods and Athleta, Mellody Farm delivered on the region's strong desire for an experiential, inviting, community gathering place when it opened in 2018.

Since pre-construction, the Vernon Hills community was not only highly anticipating the development of Mellody Farm, but they also played a vital role in its success,' said Stephanie Parisi, Property Marketing Manager. 'Every element was designed with the customer in mind, including a large lawn area and kids zone, which were designed for hosting events. It's all about making memories, which can be as simple as walking by one of the vibrant, locally designed murals. Most recently, the outdoor spaces have become essential gathering areas for merchants and customers alike, from outdoor fitness classes, to socially distanced events and activations.


Positioned at the intersection of busy Milwaukee Avenue and E. Townline Road, Mellody Farm sits near the entrance of the Des Plaines River Trail in affluent Vernon Hills, IL.

Learn more about the shopping center here, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 17:02:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
