REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
Regency Centers : Mellody Farm Shopping Center Receives ICSC Global Award

01/06/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Last month, Regency's Mellody Farm brought home a Silver award from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Global Awards in the category of 'New Developments - Retail projects between 150,001 and 500,000 sq. ft. of total retail space.' Boasting 35 retail stores, 260+ executive apartments and 258,687 SF of retail space, Mellody Farm is an open-air, urban-inspired, shopping and dining destination in the heart of Chicagoland's northern suburb of Vernon Hills.


Founded in 1957, ICSC's mission is to ensure the retail and real estate industry is broadly recognized for the integral role it plays in the social, civic and economic vibrancy of communities across the globe. Offering annual recognition for marketing, design and development and retail store design, ICSC Global Awards are the most recognized achievement for professional excellence in the retail and real estate industry.

While we are absolutely thrilled about this award, we would be remiss not to recognize the amazing team behind Mellody Farm that truly made it what it is,' said Peggy McDermott, Vice President, Property Operations. 'From investments, construction and property operations to architects, consultants, marketing and our friends at The Village of Vernon Hills, this project was truly a team effort that we are so proud to be a part of.b. 'From investments, construction and property operations to architects, consultants, marketing and our friends at The Village of Vernon Hills, this project was truly a team effort that we are so proud to have been a part of.

A distinctive shopping center model to the suburban setting, Mellody Farm combines multifamily and retail to create a walkable community that encourages local shopping, while offering placemaking opportunities for retailers and visitors alike. Built on the undeveloped Hawthorne Mellody Farms Dairy parcel, the project emphasizes green, open spaces within the community and the surrounding nature preserves. The project's mix of modern-industrial and eclectic architecture, rustic finishes, lush landscaping, vibrant murals, music system, and artisan- crafted benches, creates a memorable customer experience for all to enjoy.


Mellody Farm is anchored by a host of key merchants including Whole Foods, REI, West Elm, Barnes & Noble, Nordstrom Rack and Homegoods. Learn more about the shopping center here, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:15:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
