Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regency Centers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regency Centers : Premium Results Fitness Opens at Riverfront Plaza in Hackensack, NJ

01/26/2022 | 03:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premium Results Fitness - a brand new training facility offering a wide array of fitness programs - recently held its grand opening at Regency's Riverfront Plaza shopping center in Hackensack, NJ. Created by owner Michael LaVallie, Premium Results Fitness is the product of six years of industry experience, and focuses on program development and results-based training.


With a variety of class offerings including full-body training, boot camps, HIIT training, foam rolling, and even a dance/twerking class, Premium Results also offers personal training, group training, and private group training, depending on the needs of each client.

Premium Results Fitness has already proven to be a wonderful and highly beneficial addition to Riverfront Plaza," said David Sherin, Senior Leasing Agent. "The local buzz since their opening day has been nothing but positive, and we're excited to see them continue to make a positive impact on the health and wellness of the community.

Open seven days a week from 6AM to 9PM, the fitness concept was created to be comfortable, safe, and inviting, and features drop-in options as well as unlimited memberships.

Located 13 miles from Manhattan with excellent visibility near I-80, in a populous area of Hackensack, Riverfront Plaza is anchored by key retailers including Shoprite, Hand & Stone Massage & Facial, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Sherwin-Williams, Hackensack Liquors, Leslie's Pool Supplies, GNC, Taste of Tuscany, and more.

Learn more about Premium Results Fitness on Instagram and Facebook, and contact DavidSherin@regencycenters.com for leasing opportunities.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 20:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
03:37pREGENCY CENTERS : Premium Results Fitness Opens at Riverfront Plaza in Hackensack, NJ
PU
01/25REGENCY CENTERS : Issues 2021 TCFD Climate Change Risk Reportand is Recognized for Corpora..
PU
01/25REGENCY CENTERS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25REGENCY CENTERS : H-E-B Opens at Regency's Baybrook East in Houston, TX
PU
01/25Regency Centers Issues 2021 TCFD Climate Change Risk Report and is Recognized for Corpo..
AQ
01/21Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2021 Distributions
GL
01/21Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2021 Distributions
GL
01/18Truist Adjusts Price Target for Regency Centers to $85 From $82, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/14REGENCY CENTERS : Alta Performance to Open First Brick-and-Mortar at Shops at Saugus
PU
01/12REGENCY CENTERS : Acquires Long Island Portfolio for $130 Million
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 109 M - -
Net income 2021 370 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 12 076 M 12 076 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float -
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 70,73 $
Average target price 80,83 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Thompson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.13%12 076
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-8.13%48 235
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.87%18 431
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-1.70%14 936
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.96%9 830
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-9.15%7 669