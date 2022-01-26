Regency Centers : Premium Results Fitness Opens at Riverfront Plaza in Hackensack, NJ

Premium Results Fitness - a brand new training facility offering a wide array of fitness programs - recently held its grand opening at Regency's Riverfront Plaza shopping center in Hackensack, NJ. Created by owner Michael LaVallie, Premium Results Fitness is the product of six years of industry experience, and focuses on program development and results-based training.



With a variety of class offerings including full-body training, boot camps, HIIT training, foam rolling, and even a dance/twerking class, Premium Results also offers personal training, group training, and private group training, depending on the needs of each client.

Premium Results Fitness has already proven to be a wonderful and highly beneficial addition to Riverfront Plaza," said David Sherin , Senior Leasing Agent. "The local buzz since their opening day has been nothing but positive, and we're excited to see them continue to make a positive impact on the health and wellness of the community.

Open seven days a week from 6AM to 9PM, the fitness concept was created to be comfortable, safe, and inviting, and features drop-in options as well as unlimited memberships.

Learn more about Premium Results Fitness on Instagram and Facebook, and contact DavidSherin@regencycenters.com for leasing opportunities.