Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regency Centers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regency Centers : Lady Octopus Tattoos to Open Second Location at The Crossing Clarendon

07/06/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regency's The Crossing Clarendon is excited to welcome Lady Octopus Tattoos to its second local storefront in the Arlington, VA area later this year. Run by artist Gilda Acosta and co-owner Jonathan Reed, the custom tattoo shop offers high-quality tattoo artistry in addition to selling brand merchandise including t-shirts, enamel pins and more.

Boasting more than 15 years of experience as a tattoo artist, owner Gilda Acosta holds a BFA in Graphic Design from the Corcoran College of Art and Design. Her artistic style ranges broadly from whimsical, colorful tattoo designs to intricate black and white line work. Co-owner and successful entrepreneur Jonathan Reed is a native of South Arlington, VA, who brings more than 20 years of business experience to Lady Octopus.

We are an inclusive custom tattoo studio featuring a wide range of artistic styles in a friendly and professional atmosphere,' said Jonathan Reed. 'We opened the first Lady Octopus Tattoos location in June 2017 in Arlington, VA, and are proud to bring an inspiring and safe space for collaborative self-expression to The Crossing Clarendon.

An iconic 10-acre hub steps from the metro on one of the best shopping streets in Arlington, The Crossing Clarendon is home to a host of key retailers including Whole Foods, Pottery Barn, Barnes & Noble, Crate & Barrel, The Container Store, Lululemon, Framebridge, Apple, Ethan Allen, and more.

Learn more about The Crossing Clarendon here, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 19:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
03:10pREGENCY CENTERS  : Lady Octopus Tattoos to Open Second Location at The Crossing ..
PU
07/01REGENCY CENTERS  : ArtLifting Installs Public Art For a Cause at Regency's Sutto..
PU
06/28REGENCY CENTERS  : Scotiabank Adjusts Regency Centers' Price Target to $70 From ..
MT
06/25REGENCY CENTERS  : Misty Alexander Awarded Among 'Top Women in Retail Tech' by C..
PU
06/24Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conferen..
GL
06/22REGENCY CENTERS  : BTIG Adjusts Regency Centers' Price Target to $69 From $64, M..
MT
06/14REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11REGENCY CENTERS  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Regency Centers to $67..
MT
06/10REGENCY CENTERS  : Insider at Regency Centers (REG) Makes Significant Sale of St..
MT
06/09INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Regency Centers
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 050 M - -
Net income 2021 240 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,7x
Yield 2021 3,70%
Capitalization 10 928 M 10 928 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 64,51 $
Average target price 68,35 $
Spread / Average Target 5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Thompson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION41.50%11 021
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.52.01%43 062
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST8.36%20 922
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.39%10 083
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION39.17%9 137
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.14.91%8 407