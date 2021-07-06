Regency Centers : Lady Octopus Tattoos to Open Second Location at The Crossing Clarendon

Regency's The Crossing Clarendon is excited to welcome Lady Octopus Tattoos to its second local storefront in the Arlington, VA area later this year. Run by artist Gilda Acosta and co-owner Jonathan Reed, the custom tattoo shop offers high-quality tattoo artistry in addition to selling brand merchandise including t-shirts, enamel pins and more.

Boasting more than 15 years of experience as a tattoo artist, owner Gilda Acosta holds a BFA in Graphic Design from the Corcoran College of Art and Design. Her artistic style ranges broadly from whimsical, colorful tattoo designs to intricate black and white line work. Co-owner and successful entrepreneur Jonathan Reed is a native of South Arlington, VA, who brings more than 20 years of business experience to Lady Octopus.

We are an inclusive custom tattoo studio featuring a wide range of artistic styles in a friendly and professional atmosphere,' said Jonathan Reed. 'We opened the first Lady Octopus Tattoos location in June 2017 in Arlington, VA, and are proud to bring an inspiring and safe space for collaborative self-expression to The Crossing Clarendon.

An iconic 10-acre hub steps from the metro on one of the best shopping streets in Arlington, The Crossing Clarendon is home to a host of key retailers including Whole Foods, Pottery Barn, Barnes & Noble, Crate & Barrel, The Container Store, Lululemon, Framebridge, Apple, Ethan Allen, and more.

