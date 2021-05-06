Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regency Centers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regency Centers : Madison Reed Hair Color Bar Opens at Mellody Farm in Vernon Hills, IL

05/06/2021 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regency's Mellody Farm recently welcomed Madison Reed Hair Color Bar to the Vernon Hills, IL-based shopping center. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the brand began as a direct-to-consumer hair dye delivery company and has since expanded to 41 brick-and-mortar 'color bar' locations across 16 states and counting.


Offering a variety of services from professional hair colorists, the color bar environment boasts a sleek, modern aesthetic, with greenery alongside its signature purple walls and neon signage. Boasting transparency with its ingredients, Madison Reed's formulas are free of ammonia, PPD, resorcinol, parabens, phthalates and gluten and full of keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract.

We're excited to welcome Madison Reed to Mellody Farm,' said Nick Koglin, Senior Manager, Investments. 'The brand's clean ingredients, quality service and inviting atmosphere make it a strong addition to the Vernon Hills community.



A premier open-air shopping and dining destination covering 270K SF of retail and 260 luxury apartments, Mellody Farm boasts a portfolio of star-studded retailers including Whole Foods, REI, West Elm, Shake Shack, Athleta, Barnes & Noble, Casper, Nordstrom Rack and more.


Learn more about Mellody Farm here, and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for additional information.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 13:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
09:33aREGENCY CENTERS  : Madison Reed Hair Color Bar Opens at Mellody Farm in Vernon H..
PU
04/30INSIDER TRENDS : Regency Centers Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/28REGENCY CENTERS  : Westwood Village Welcomes James Avery Artisan Jewelry
PU
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : Regency Centers Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/22REGENCY CENTERS  : Approaching Every Day like Earth Day at Regency Centers
PU
04/21INSIDER TRENDS : Regency Centers Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/20REGENCY CENTERS  : Tatte Bakery & Cafe to Join The Crossing Clarendon in Arlingt..
PU
04/15REGENCY CENTERS  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Regency Centers' Price Target to $60 Fr..
MT
04/14REGENCY CENTERS  : Baird Assumes Regency Centers at Neutral with $59.13 Price Ta..
MT
04/08REGENCY CENTERS  : Hosts ULI Graduate Program Tour at The Village at Riverstone
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 015 M - -
Net income 2021 150 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,6x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 10 592 M 10 592 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 59,59 $
Last Close Price 62,54 $
Spread / Highest target 3,93%
Spread / Average Target -4,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Thompson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION37.18%10 592
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC41.79%39 685
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST2.55%19 399
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.24%10 134
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION40.51%8 916
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.14.88%8 254