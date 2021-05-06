Regency Centers : Madison Reed Hair Color Bar Opens at Mellody Farm in Vernon Hills, IL

Regency's Mellody Farm recently welcomed Madison Reed Hair Color Bar to the Vernon Hills, IL-based shopping center. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the brand began as a direct-to-consumer hair dye delivery company and has since expanded to 41 brick-and-mortar 'color bar' locations across 16 states and counting.



Offering a variety of services from professional hair colorists, the color bar environment boasts a sleek, modern aesthetic, with greenery alongside its signature purple walls and neon signage. Boasting transparency with its ingredients, Madison Reed's formulas are free of ammonia, PPD, resorcinol, parabens, phthalates and gluten and full of keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract.





We're excited to welcome Madison Reed to Mellody Farm,' said Nick Koglin, Senior Manager, Investments . 'The brand's clean ingredients, quality service and inviting atmosphere make it a strong addition to the Vernon Hills community.





A premier open-air shopping and dining destination covering 270K SF of retail and 260 luxury apartments, Mellody Farm boasts a portfolio of star-studded retailers including Whole Foods, REI, West Elm, Shake Shack, Athleta, Barnes & Noble, Casper, Nordstrom Rack and more.



Learn more about Mellody Farm here, and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for additional information.