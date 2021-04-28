Regency Centers : Westwood Village Welcomes James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Earlier this month, James Avery Artisan Jewelry - a family-owned jeweler offering everything from charms and pendants to rings, bracelets necklaces and chains - opened its doors at Regency's Westwood Village shopping center in Magnolia, TX.



Featuring finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women, the multi-channel retailer boasts more than 100 stores across four states, and specializes in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. Putting customer and associate safety first, the Westwood Village store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores including hand sanitizing and social distancing.

We're thrilled to welcome James Avery to the Westwood Village community,' said Lauren Heimann, Senior Leasing Agent . 'As an incredible family-owned company with Texas roots, we can't think of a better fit for the shopping center, and look forward to all that's to come.

This Magnolia store is another opportunity for us to bring the Texas Hill Country to Houston,' said John McCullough, James Avery CEO. 'We are a vertically integrated company and our jewelry is designed and crafted right here in Texas from materials sourced worldwide. It is always a privilege for us to share our designs and the James Avery shopping experience with current and new customers alike.

Westwood Village is located at the epicenter of Magnolia, with direct access to the neighboring master-planned community. Learn more about the shopping center here.



