  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Regency Centers Corporation
  News
  Summary
    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
67.35 USD   -1.26%
Regency Centers to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

06/02/2022 | 08:16am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET. To listen to the presentation, please use the webcast information provided below. A link to the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investors.regencycenters.com.

Regency Centers Presentation
Date:Wednesday June 8, 2022
Time:2:00 pm - 2:30 pm ET
Speaker:Lisa Palmer, President & CEO
Webcast Link:Regency Centers Presentation Link

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@RegencyCenters.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 140 M - -
Net income 2022 436 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 650 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 11 609 M 11 609 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 67,35 $
Average target price 76,89 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Thompson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-10.62%11 609
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-30.42%36 536
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST3.71%19 146
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-6.94%14 177
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-8.76%7 715
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC.-6.02%7 153