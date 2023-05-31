Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Regency Centers Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   US7588491032

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
55.78 USD   -0.29%
08:46aRegency Centers To Present At nareit's Reitweek : 2023 Investor Conference
GL
08:45aRegency Centers To Present At nareit's Reitweek : 2023 Investor Conference
AQ
05/25Regency Centers Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report for 2022
GL
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Regency Centers to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference

05/31/2023 | 08:46am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Nareit REITweek Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 2:15 pm ET. To listen to the presentation, please use the webcast information provided below. A link to the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investors.regencycenters.com.

Regency Centers Presentation
Date:Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time:2:15 pm - 2:45 pm ET
Speaker:Lisa Palmer, President & CEO
Webcast Link:Regency Centers Presentation Link
  

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@RegencyCenters.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 215 M - -
Net income 2023 353 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,1x
Yield 2023 4,68%
Capitalization 9 511 M 9 511 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 443
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Mas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Stein Executive Chairman
Matt Lee Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher A. Widmayer Senior Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-10.75%9 511
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-11.89%33 847
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-15.06%15 420
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-14.68%11 251
NNN REIT, INC-7.82%7 680
AGREE REALTY CORPORATION-8.94%5 973
