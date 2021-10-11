Log in
    REGN   US75886F1075

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU assesses Regeneron/Roche COVID-19 antibody cocktail for authorisation

10/11/2021 | 09:39am EDT
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday it will assess the risks and benefits of the drug, called Ronapreve, and it could issue an opinion within two months. The agency has already started a rolling review of the treatment.

Ronapreve has received emergency approval to treat COVID-19 in more than 20 countries including the United Kingdom and United States. It belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infections.

The EMA said it was assessing clinical data investigating the effectiveness of the drug in preventing hospitalisation in outpatients, and another study looking at effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 in adults and children at risk of infection from a household member diagnosed with the disease.

Gilead's antiviral, remdesivir, is the only COVID-19 treatment that has been approved for use in the European Union.

Marketing authorisation has been submitted for other COVID-19 treatments including Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant, Sobi's Kineret, Celltrion's regdanvimab and arthritis drug tocilizumab, sold by Roche as RoActemra. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLTRION, INC. 5.16% 224000 End-of-day quote.-37.60%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 0.29% 68.22 Delayed Quote.16.80%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.44% 552.45 Delayed Quote.13.85%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.46% 362.25 Delayed Quote.16.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 002 M - -
Net income 2021 7 089 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57 184 M 57 184 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 635
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 550,02 $
Average target price 682,77 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.85%57 184
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.80%85 322
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.33.27%59 521
BIONTECH SE201.71%59 402
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-24.29%46 422
BEIGENE, LTD.40.58%33 900