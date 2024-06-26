June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its approval for a treatment from Verona Pharma for a chronic lung disease that commonly affects smokers, the U.K.-based company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pratik Jain and Sruthi Narasimha Chari in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)
